Delicious in Dungeon Fans Can Get Free Manga Box Set (But It’s Not Easy)

Delicious in Dungeon is like no other anime franchise on the market. While the battles and scenarios that take part in the lives of Laios, Chilchuck, Marcille, and Senshi are deadly serious, the band of adventurers always get time to chill out and make sure they scarf down the necessary nutrients. Following a successful first anime season from Studio TRIGGER, Delicious in Dungeon has been confirmed for a second season. If you don’t want to wait to see the anime adaptation return to Netflix, the franchise has started a new giveaway that will let manga fans own the entire box set of the printed story. If you’re looking to win this complete manga collection, you’re going to need to jump through a few hoops.

Yen Press, the publishers of Delicious in Dungeon, are giving fans the chance to grab the complete Box Set which houses all fourteen volumes of the beloved series. At present, you will have until January 7th to try to get your hands on the manga collection, with the publisher breaking down what you need to do. To enter the manga giveaway, you must follow Yen Press on social media, “repost” the tweet, and then tag a friend. There will be three winners announced that will have the opportunity to lay claim to the box sets, giving you a shot to read the entirety of the series for free long before season two arrives on the small screen.

Delicious in Dungeon Giveaway Details

On top of posting on X/Twitter, you can also do the same on Instagram when it comes to this promotion. The box set itself consists of all fourteen volumes from creator Ryoko Kui, who brought the series to an end in 2023 after nearly ten years in the manga medium. You can check out the box set itself via Yen Press’ social media post below.

At present, Kui hasn’t hinted at the idea of the series making a comeback with any sequels and/or spin-offs, though Delicious in Dungeon’s legacy is one that won’t wane in the anime world for some time. Certainly, the popularity of the franchise will only increase when the second season arrives in the future. Now whether Laios and company will survive their dangerous journey through the anime dungeon is another story altogether.

Delicious In Dungeon’s Future

While the manga most likely won’t be making a comeback any time soon, Studio TRIGGER is working on the return of Delicious in Dungeon on the small screen. While not confirmed to be the grand finale of the television series, it would make sense that the second season would be the ending of the anime adaptation based on the source material. If you’re familiar with the manga’s story, you’ll know that the anime will most likely stick the landing should it continue to adhere to Kui’s work.

Delicious in Dungeon has often been compared to the likes of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and Witch Hat Atelier, as all three are thought provoking series that rely both on dynamic action and introspective scenarios. There are plenty of vibes that have made Laios and company’s story rise to the top amongst some of 2024’s biggest anime arrivals so it would make sense that this giveaway would receive plenty of attention.

