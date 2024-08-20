Delicious in Dungeon Tops Kadokawa’s New List of Top-Selling IPs

There is a reason why the world has fallen for Delicious in Dungeon. The fantastical slice-of-life got its start some years back, but thanks to Studio Trigger, it has taken on new life. Delicious in Dungeon has a hit anime on its hands, and thanks to a new report, we’ve learned the show has turned the IP into a cash cow for Kadokawa.

The update comes from Kadokawa itself as the company posted its Q1 earnings for the latest fiscal year. It was there the publishing and licensing brand shared its top-grossing IPs. Delicious in Dungeon nabbed first place despite tough competition from KonoSuba and Oshi no Ko. So if you want to check out the list of top ten IPs at Kadokawa these days, you can find the list below:

Delicious in Dungeon

KonoSuba

Oshi No Ko

Unnamed Memory

Gods’ Games We Play

The Eminence in Shadow

Kubi

Bungo Stray Dogs

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again

Classroom of the Elite



Clearly, Delicious in Dungeon is a hit, and you don’t need this Kadokawa report to see as much. The fandom’s embrace of the IP has grown exponentially in the face of Trigger’s anime adaptation. The series, which streams on Netflix, proved the service could do anime justice. With weekly episode releases, Delicious in Dungeon thrived on Netflix thanks to social media chatter. The fantasy became a top hit for Netflix week after week thanks to its new release schedule. And of course, it didn’t take long for Delicious in Dungeon to order a season two.

If you want to know more about the series, Yen Press oversees the release of Delicious in Dungeon stateside. For more info on Ryoko Kui’s hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions…and a member! They’re eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they’re sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: “Let’s eat the monsters!” Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons…none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!”

What do you think about this latest Delicious in Dungeon update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!