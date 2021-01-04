Demon Slayer Figure Comes to Life with This Viral Techy Background

✖

When it comes to anime collectors, they will go the distance to make their collection the best it can be. Quality over quantity is the way for many of these netizens. As you can imagine, fans will spend a pretty penny to do up their favorite figures right, and one viral video is showing how one collector is schooling others with their Demon Slayer setup.

The video surfaced on Reddit and Twitter recently as you can see below. The video shows a fan taping their Demon Slayer display. It seems the fan got their hands on a figure of Tanjiro with his sword mid-swing, but the most impressive part of this figure comes with its background.

THIS DEMON SLAYER FIGURE HAS AN ANIMATED BACKGROUND WTFF pic.twitter.com/r0YUFfPGVa — nut potato (@WeebyPotato_) January 2, 2021

The high-tech set up puts a lightbar behind Tanjiro that is operated with a remote control. The tech can be programmed to make different patterns once the bar starts spinning. As you can see in the video, the bar moves so fast that it appears to create a hologram behind Tanjiro, and this tech is programmed to recreate the hero's most famous moves.

This kind of setup has been done before, and the background comes together with the aid of a LED fan. This tech can fetch a high price if you want a good one with some standards costing upwards of $200 USD. These high-end items are totally programmable, but you will need to know coding and light effects to make your own background. But if you are determined to step up your anime collection, these high-tech backgrounds may be what you have been searching for. Just try and imagine how Rengoku would look with one of these customized backgrounds. If that doesn't convince you to try one of these LEDs out, then nothing will...!

What do you think of this figure's set up? Does it do Demon Slayer justice...?