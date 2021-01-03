Major Manga Poll Puts One Piece Just Ahead of Demon Slayer

✖

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest series to come from Japan in recent times, and its sales speak for themselves. The supernatural series has broken records with both its anime and manga with many taking place in 2020. Of course, that means Demon Slayer is on a ton of favorites lists, but one major poll has One Piece overtaking Demon Slayer in a big way.

Recently, TV Asahi put out the results of its manga general election. The poll was put into action awhile back and garnered more than 150,000 votes from fans overseas. And as it turns out, One Piece took the top spot with 33,600 votes. Demon Slayer came in second with 29,100 votes.

As for the top ten list, the countdown is loaded with hit series, and some of them are throwback titles. The general election wasn't limited to series publishing new content in 2020, so stories like Slam Dunk and Full Metal Alchemist qualified for votes.

In fact, Slam Dunk came in third place with Detective Conan and Dragon Ball following. Attack on Titan leads in sixth place while Naruto landed in seventh ahead of Haikyuu. Full Metal Alchemist secured ninth while JoJo's Bizarre Adventure clinched tenth place.

The top twenty votes continue to honor top series with Hunter x Hunter placing eleventh. Gintama, Kingdom, and World Trigger came after with Doraemon taking the fifteenth spot. My Hero Academia landed in sixteenth before Yu Yu Hakusho, Black Jack, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Natsume's Book of Friends rounded out the list.

HT - RanobeSugoi