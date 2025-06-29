Demon Slayer Movie Hypes Akaza With New Infinity Castle Look Ahead of Premiere

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is finally hitting theaters in Japan later this Summer with the first in a brand new movie trilogy, and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is getting Akaza ready for his comeback with a new look ahead of its premiere. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be picking up right where the TV anime left off after the end of its fourth season, and that means Tanjiro Kamado and the others are going to be fighting for their lives against Muzan Kibutsuji’s final demonic forces. It’s going to be a tough one considering who’s left.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be hitting theaters next month in Japan after much waiting, and Tanjiro is about to face off against someone he’s brushed past before. Akaza is one of the strongest demons under Muzan, and although he’s not the top of the Upper Ranks, he’s been hailed as one of the strongest after killing Kyojuro Rengoku during the Mugen Train arc. Now as he prepares to return with the Infinity Castle arc, Demon Slayer has dropped a cool new poster for Akaza that you can check out below.

What Is Akaza’s Role in Infinity Castle?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series, and this means it will be taking on the final battles between the Demon Slayers and the demons. Tanjiro has been fearing Akaza ever since he saw the demon in motion during the Mugen Train arc, but it’s now going to be a fierce face off between the two of them. Tanjiro only looked at him from afar the first time around, but now he’s going to be squaring off completely against Akaza on the demon’s home turf. It’s a totally different situation now.

Since Mugen Train, Demon Slayer has been offering new looks at Akaza within Muzan’s ranks. Considering his overwhelming strength it was already a surprise to find out that he was only the third strongest of the final demons, and has some demons that even he’ll back off from. This has offered some nuance as to what to expect from Akaza moving forward, but that’s all going to come to a head once he starts making his move in the Infinity Castle. It really is going to be the beginning of the end from here on out.

When Does Demon Slayer’s New Movie Come Out?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc will first be hitting theaters across Japan on July 18th, and will then be coming to theaters in the United States and Canada beginning on September 12th as distributed by Sony Pictures Entertainment and Crunchyroll. It’s also going to be screening in IMAX and other premium formats depending on territory as well, and various international territories have their own release dates spread across the Summer and Fall. Haruo Sotozaki directs Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle for studio ufotable. Akira Matsushima will be overseeing the character designs, and Go Shiina and Yuki Kajiura will be handling the music.

It’s yet to be revealed when the final two films of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy will release, but in the meantime you can catch up with the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba TV anime’s first four seasons now streaming with Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and more to see how everything has been building towards this grand finale. There’s likely not going to be a bigger film that fans will see in action this year.