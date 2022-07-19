Demon Slayer: Tanjiro Actor Reacts to Season Two's Most Viral Episode

While Demon Slayer had a role in this year's Anime Expo, the popular Shonen series didn't have any new footage to share when it came to the third season of the anime adaptation that is set to arrive next year in 2023. However, the panel itself saw the voice of Tanjiro Kamado, Natsuki Hanae, in attendance to help in answering fan questions while also diving into his feelings about one of the most viral episodes of season two, specifically the final fight of the Entertainment District Arc between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demonic siblings known as Gyutaro and Daki.

During our coverage of the Demon Slayer panel at this year's Anime Expo, Hanae went into detail about the biggest fight of the Entertainment District Arc while also confirming that Tanjiro has grown since the recent events of the Mugen Train Arc:

"Tengen is brought up as Hanae is asked about the Entertainment District arc as Tanjiro faces off with Gyutaro and his sister. Hanae is asked how it was performing this scene. He says Tanjiro is stronger than in Mugen Train, and that is apparent. This is because he inherited something from Rengoku.

Hanae then speaks about his new Hinokami Kagura move. The actor says he had to stop breathing to make the move work which was interesting to act out. Tanjiro was definitely stronger here but his enemies do so as well. Hanae says they need to cut it out. Hanae saw a young girl dressed as Gyutaro's sister. The actor thinks he could maybe take them. Maybe."

The voice of Tanjiro also took the opportunity to talk about his reaction to watching his character fight against Gyutaro and the visceral response he had in experiencing the battle:

"Hanae is asked how he felt watching Gyutaro vs Tanjiro. He thought it was so cool but also cried which was a first. It was the first time all three heroes fought together which made Hanae excited."

Demon Slayer's third season will tackle the Swordsmith Village Arc which is sure to throw plenty of challenges at Tanjiro and his friends which might just rival the battles that took place within the Entertainment District.

What was your favorite fight from the second season of Demon Slayer? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.