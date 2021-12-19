Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings Nezuko’s Best Buff Self to Life

This awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay has brought Nezuko Kamado’s most surprising makeover in Season 2 to life! The second season of the fan-favorite anime series is now in the midst of adapting the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series that fans have been waiting to see since the Mugen Train film released last year. But the first half of the season got off to an awkward start as it spent its time reliving the events from that feature film. It wasn’t all older content, however, as some surprising segments made it to air.

Each episode of Demon Slayer‘s second season is accompanied with a special segment at the end featuring Tanjiro and the others reflecting on the events of the episode in a fourth wall breaking way. These often incorporated some major gags that could never be pulled off in the serious stakes of the main series, and that includes Tanjiro’s hilarious alternate dream sequence that saw him come face to face with a giant muscular version of his sister. Now this Nezuko has come to life through some pitch perfect cosplay from artist @metalslimer on Instagram! Check it out below:

Thankfully, this makeover was relegated to the contents of a strange dream Tanjiro had, and had no bearing on the actual events of the Mugen Train arc. There’s even more coming for Nezuko as the second season of the anime continues as well. With the newest episodes officially taking the anime’s first steps into the Entertainment District arc, they also debuted a new opening and ending sequence that teases some of the major events to come. This included a brief look at Nezuko that teases an even more notable makeover from the manga that’s fully going to be animated for the first time this season.

The second season is now airing new episodes on a weekly basis in Japan, but fans in other territories can now find Demon Slayer: Entertainment District arc streaming with Funimation and Crunchyroll. They describe the anime as such, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is an action-packed, thrilling tale of a young man in search of a cure for his sister, who has been turned into a demon after their family is viciously slaughtered by demons. Immediately following the Mugen Train Arc, the Entertainment District Arc introduces a new major demon, Daki, who the young adventurers must contend with.”

