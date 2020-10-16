Demon Slayer Funko Brings Rengoku's Best Attack to Life

✖

Demon Slayer is living its best life these days as its sales across the board continue to rocket forward. From the anime to the manga and beyond, fans cannot get enough of Tanjiro. Of course, the anime's recent film put Rengoku up on that list, and one fan's custom Funko of the hero proves why the Flame Hashira is the best.

The piece comes from popcollexcustoms over on Instagram. The artist, who has done a ton of custom Funko Pops, felt it was time to honor Rengoku in light of his role in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train. This is what led to Rengoku's costume piece, and it is leagues better than some of Funko's actual pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PopCollex Customs (@popcollexcustoms)

As you can see above, the Demon Slayer vinyl is massive as Rengoku is shown with his sword in hand. The Flame Hashira has windswept hair that shows off its fiery orange-red hues. With his eyes wide open, Rengoku is summoning one of his beastly fire bursts, but that isn't all.

Oh no, it's not even close to the end. If you thought this Funko was cool enough as is, then listen to his. It glows in the dark. Yeah, our minds were blown too!

If you like this take on Rengoku, popcollexcustoms is doing a giveaway of a different custom. This one can be found here if you want to check out the giveaway. As for other fans dying for more Funko love, the toy company has announced its own Demon Slayer figures. The big announcement went live in light of Funkoween this week, and the collection includes vinyls of everyone from Rengoku to Tanjiro plus Inosuke and more!

If you are unfamiliar with Demon Slayer, you can check it out right now! The manga is published stateside by Viz Media either in print or online using its digital vault. As for the anime, it can be watched online through streaming services such as Funimation, Crunchyroll, and more. You can find Demon Slayer's official synopsis below:

"In Taisho-era Japan, Tanjiro Kamado is a kindhearted boy who makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family. His little sister Nezuko is the only survivor, but she has been transformed into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life."

What do you think of this custom Funko piece? Is Rengoku ranked amongst your favorite Demon Slayer characters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.