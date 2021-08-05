Demon Slayer Cosplay Time Travels With Cyberpunk Nezuko

✖

Demon Slayer as a franchise has always taken place during a fictional era in which a feudal take on Japan is blended with the world of supernatural as flesh-eating beasts stalk the night, and it's no surprise that one of the fan-favorite characters of the Shonen franchise has proved to be the demon influenced sister of Tanjiro, Nezuko. With one Cosplayer deciding to bring Nezuko into the future by giving her a cyberpunk makeover, it's clear that the series has earned its place as one of the biggest Shonen franchises to arrive thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump.

2021 has been a big year for the story of Tanjiro and his friends within the Demon Slayer Corps, with the first feature-length film of the series hitting theaters in North America and continuing its journey to becoming the most profitable anime movie of all time. With the story of the Mugen Train changing the world created by Gege Akutami forever, this year will also see the arrival of the second season of Demon Slayer's television series, which is set to start with the Entertainment District Arc that will bring the young heroes face-to-face with the Sound Hashira who is seeking to plunge his sword through several demons.

Instagram Cosplayer Katie Simrell shared this futuristic take on Nezuko from Demon Slayer, which was originally based on fan art that imagined the sister of Tanjiro flung into the far future and given a technological makeover that imagines what the Shonen series might look like as a cyberpunk series:

Nezuko's role during the events of the Mugen Train mostly had her confined to her enclosed box, not being dragged under the spell of the demon that was seeking to eliminate the member of the Demon Slayer Corps aboard the locomotive. With Tanjiro and his friends now journeying to learn more about fire breathing by exploring the family estate of the Flame Hashira Rengoku, expect some big events for Nezuko to take place during the second season of the anime series.

What do you think of this futuristic take on the world of Demon Slayer? Do you think we'll see Koyoharo Gotouge's franchise return with a sequel series in the manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.