Demon Slayer Cosplay Revisits The Rock Hashira

To The Hashira Training Arc saw Tanjiro and his friends training alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ strongest swordsmen in an effort to prepare themselves for the upcoming Demon Slayer finale. On top of familiar faces such as the Love Hashira, Mist Hashira, and Water Hashira, the Rock Hashira, Gyomei Himejima, not only was given more screen time but viewers were able to learn more about the strongest member of the Corps. Set to play a significant role in the upcoming trilogy of films that will document the Infinity Castle Arc, one Demon Slayer fan has put a new spin on the Rock Hashira via cosplay.

For those who want a refresher on the Rock Hashira, Gyomei originally ran an orphanage where he cared about nothing other than taking care of those who took residence inside his humble abode. Unfortunately, thanks to one orphan striking a deal with a demon to save his own skin, Himejima was taught a horrifying lesson that in this demonic world, no one is safe. Losing all of his orphans save for one, Gyomei discovered just how strong he could truly be but still was wrongly convicted for his orphans’ deaths. Saved by the leader of the Demon Slayer Corps, Gyomei would go on to become a being that demons feared.

The Rock Hashira Returns

When last we left Gyomei, he was attempting to make sure that the demon lord Muzan was no longer a blight on the land. Unfortunately for the Rock Hashira and his comrades-in-arms, the big bad of the series had a trick up his sleeve as he pulled all the Hashira, along with Tanjiro and his young friends, into the Infinity Castle. Whenever the anime does return, it will do so on the big screen and kick off a series of battles that will end Demon Slayer with a bang.

As of the writing of this article, Demon Slayer’s trilogy of films have yet to reveal their release dates. Based on the schedule of previous anime seasons, we might be seeing the anime adaptation continue for several years in the future. Since Demon Slayer’s manga ended several years prior, readers know just how big the grand finale will be in the anime if it follows the source material.

