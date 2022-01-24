Demon Slayer Creator Pens New Artwork of Tanjiro

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba creator Koyoharu Gotouge has released a new piece of Tanjiro artwork, which will be featured as cover art on the upcoming official artbook from the Demon Slayer anime. The new piece of artwork shows Tanjiro and his ebony blade poised for battle with a fierce expression on his face. It’s classic Koyoharu Gotouge imagery of the character and another fine example of his expression of Tanjiro in full color. This cover art is just the preamble to a book that will apparently be filled 120 pages of upwards of 300 colorful illustrations from Demon Slayer. A must-have for fans.

Cover of the artbook of anime adaption of "Demon Slayer" by Koyoharu Gotouge.



Format A4

1540 yens

120 pages (all color)

300 illustrations

February, 4 pic.twitter.com/LAfcVPohA2 — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) January 24, 2022

Ufotable’s work on the Demon Slayer has brought the anime house nothing but the highest of praise from critics and fans – with good reason. At the time of writing this, Demon Slayer anime fans are buzzing about the latest installment of season 2’s Entertainment District Arc (episode 41, to be exact). Specifically, fans are loving the quality of the animation as Tanjiro and his friends Zenitsu and Inosuke tried to help Sound Hashira Tengen battle the dual threat of Upp Rank Six demons Daki and her brother Gyutaro. The look of the battles is just getting downright gorgeous as Demon Slayer’s anime characters advance in the power rankings.

Of course, none of the Demon Slayer anime’s visual splendor would be possible without the imagination of Koyoharu Gotouge and his manga artwork. That work is certainly not going unappreciated: Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba ended its manga run in 2020, and shattered all kinds of sales records for moving copies of the manga, including the highest-selling manga of 2020, and the top-selling manga volume in Japan for its final volume.

Ever since the death of his father, the burden of supporting the family has fallen upon Tanjirou Kamado’s shoulders. Though living impoverished on a remote mountain, the Kamado family are able to enjoy a relatively peaceful and happy life. One day, Tanjirou decides to go down to the local village to make a little money selling charcoal. On his way back, night falls, forcing Tanjirou to take shelter in the house of a strange man, who warns him of the existence of flesh-eating demons that lurk in the woods at night. When he finally arrives back home the next day, he is met with a horrifying sight—his whole family has been slaughtered. Worse still, the sole survivor is his sister Nezuko, who has been turned into a bloodthirsty demon. Consumed by rage and hatred, Tanjirou swears to avenge his family and stay by his only remaining sibling. Alongside the mysterious group calling themselves the Demon Slayer Corps, Tanjirou will do whatever it takes to slay the demons and protect the remnants of his beloved sister’s humanity.

Demon Slayer‘s official anime artbook will be released on February 4th.