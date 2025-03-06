Demon Slayer Takes on the MLB’s Best Players in Wild New Short: Watch

Play video

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has had a lot to celebrate lately as not only has it confirmed when fans can see the first part of the new Infinity Castle movie trilogy now in the works, but have launched a special new anime short in collaboration with Major League Baseball. Demon Slayer surprised fans earlier this month when it was announced that they were going to be launching a special new collaboration with Major League Baseball. But for as mysterious as that initial announcement was, fans likely never thought it would bring out a full anime short showing off some of the MLB’s best players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As part of the celebration for the upcoming MLB Tokyo Series and the upcoming release of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie across theaters later this year, a special team up between the two brands has launched. While there are more details and goods from this collaboraiton to be announced at a later date, this team up has kicked off with a special anime short showing off Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani debuting his own kind of Breathing Style. Animated by studio ufotable, check out the new short in the video above.

MLB

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Come Out?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be making its debut in Japan on July 18th, and will be coming to the United States and Canada on September 12th. The film will be screening in IMAX format as well, and will be releasing with both Japanese and English dubbed audio. Distributed by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, this is going to be the first feature film of a planned trilogy tackling the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series following the events of the Hashira Training arc from Season 4 of the TV anime.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will kick off the final fights in the series between the surviving members of the Hashira and the final Upper Rank demons under Muzan Kibutsuji’s command. There is a question of where each film will be cutting off in terms of leading into each new release, but the schedule for the final two films in the trilogy has yet to be revealed as of the time of this publication. But either way, fans should get ready for some massive events that could only be seen on screens in an appropriately big way.

ufotable / Shueisha

What Will the New Demon Slayer Movie Be About?

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment begin to tease Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle as such, “Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades – Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira.”

The synopsis continues with, “Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion.”

The synopsis ends with, “With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”