Demon Slayer Reveals Final Volume's Cover Art

Demon Slayer is currently tearing up the charts in Japan thanks in part to its first feature length film, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, and with the manga having come to a close wrapping up the story of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their monster hunting friends, the franchise has released the cover for the final volume of the series. Though the story has ultimately wrapped, fans of Demon Slayer are waiting to see if a sequel series will be announced and when the second season of the anime will be coming down the pike from the animation studio of Ufotable.

Many anime movies have taken the opportunity to tell "outside of continuity" stories within a franchise, with the likes of Dragon Ball and Naruto just being two examples, but Demon Slayer's Mugen Train instead follows the story that immediately took place in the manga after the events of the first season. The popularity of Demon Slayer has definitely been something to watch, as the franchise created by Koyoharu Gotouge has seemingly done the impossible time and time again in outselling Eiichiro Oda's One Piece when it comes to overall manga sales. With this upcoming final volume, we would imagine that the adventures of Tanjiro will once again outpace the stories of the Straw Hat Pirates!

Twitter User Ranobe Sugoi shared the final cover for Demon Slayer's manga, also comparing the "happy ending" for both Tanjiro and his sister Nezuko with the first cover that showed them in a very different spot as they began their journey to eliminate demons and save Nezuko from her demonic infection:

Covers : Volume 1 vs. Volume 23 (Final). Kamado siblings in a long road. #鬼滅の刃 pic.twitter.com/93CUVlsojj — Ranobe Sugoi (+) (@RanobeSugoi) November 11, 2020

Without going into spoiler territory, there is definitely a possibility for the universe of Demon Slayer to return to follow a new generation of characters, or perhaps even pointing the spotlight onto a supporting character for new tales. With the popularity of the franchise as a whole, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see Gotouge take the opportunity to revisit the world that has easily become one of the most popular Shonen series in the world today!

What do you think of the final cover for Demon Slayer's manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!