Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Reveals Promising Update for Part 2 Release

Demon Slayer: Kimtesu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is finally gearing up for its streaming launch later this month, and with it has given a sneaky update for its big sequel’s release that you might not have noticed. Demon Slayer took over theaters last year with the first film in a planned trilogy of new releases adapting the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series. Now a year after it first made its debut, the film is finally preparing for a proper home media, digital, and streaming release at last.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle finally confirmed it’s going to hit streaming later this July, but there was still a bit of disappointment over the fact that there was no clear update for the second film a year after the first film debuted. That’s actually not the case, however, as a quiet update to the film’s logo means that the franchise is finally taking concrete steps forward to revealing much more about Infinity Castle Part 2 in the near future.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Takes Big Step Forward

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment / Crunchyroll

During Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle‘s international run, it didn’t reflect the fact that it was being labeled as a “Part 1” the same way it did in Japan. The original Japanese release carried the additional subtitle of “Part 1 – Akaza Returns,” but in international territories it hid the fact that it was only the beginning. But with this upcoming digital release, the logo and categorization for the first film have changed with the addition of the “I” after it. This might seem small, but it’s a big step towards more reveals for Infinity Castle 2.

The first Infinity Castle doing as well as it did in theaters kept it in Japan for nine long months, long after it ended its theatrical release in international territories. This also meant that those behind the scenes had no real need to rush promotional materials along for the second film since the first film was still getting so much attention. But with the digital and home video launch for the film beginning on July 28th worldwide on platforms such as Crunchyroll, it’s time to finally leave this first film behind and move forward.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle 2 has yet to confirm any concrete release window or date details as of the time of this writing, but this logo change is a big indicator that we’ll finally start to see it soon. The promotional train for the second film can finally begin once the first film is finally in the hands of fans, otherwise those in charge would be milking the film far beyond its expiration date. In terms of when it will hit, it’s not moving forward until 2027 at the earliest.

Ufotable teased their now in the works projects earlier this year with a special presentation to fans, and confirmed that Infinity Castle Part 2 is one of their “Future Projects” scheduled for sometime after 2026 at the earliest. With the team dealing with release of the Witch on the Holy Night feature film this year instead, we’re not getting this one until at least 2027. But thankfully we’ll likely get our first look before 2026 ends at this rate.

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