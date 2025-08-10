New Demon Slayer Movie Trailer Teases a Much-Needed Character in Action

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy’s first installment, currently screening in Japanese theaters, is set to launch worldwide starting next week. The movie will roll out in the Eastern regions first, beginning in mid-August, before reaching the Western regions by September 12th. Promotion campaigns for the film have been highly active, releasing new content almost daily. In the latest push, a new commercial trailer has been unveiled, offering a glimpse of the intense action the movie has in store. As suggested by its title in Japan, Chapter 1: Akaza Returns, and confirmed by earlier trailers, Tanjiro will face the formidable Upper Moon Three demon, Akaza.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, it was always clear that, despite the power boost Tanjiro gained in the recent Hashira Training Arc, he wouldn’t be able to take on Akaza alone. The new trailer finally confirms Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira, as Tanjiro’s partner in this battle. From the teaser, it’s evident that Giyu will be leading the charge, giving his all in a fight that will determine the fate of humanity. His confirmation as the lead in the first film’s climactic battle is a thrilling reveal for fans, as it marks the first time the Water Hashira, introduced at the very start of the series, will be showcased in a full-scale, high-stakes fight.

Giyu Tomioka Will Lead the Main Event of the New Demon Slayer Movie

Play video

Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira, was introduced in the very first episode of the Demon Slayer anime, embodying the strength and resolve of the Demon Slayer Corps. The later revelation of his status as a Hashira only deepened fans’ curiosity about his skill. Until now, they have mostly seen glimpses of his prowess, such as when he single-handedly defeated Lower Moon Six using the 11th form of Water Breathing, a technique he created himself, proving that he is a genius as well. The recent Hashira Training Arc also offered a brief look into his backstory, further cementing his place as a fan favorite.

This makes the latest trailer for the new movie all the more exciting, as it confirms Giyu leading the charge against Akaza, perhaps the third most powerful demon alive. The footage shows Giyu engaging Akaza directly, creating openings for Tanjiro to strike. Given Giyu and Tanjiro’s master–student dynamic, the fight promises to be even more engaging. The stakes are heightened by Akaza’s history as the demon who killed another beloved Hashira, Rengoku. Seeing Giyu face him in the first Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film will be thrilling, and with the danger so high, the battle could even end with Giyu’s death.