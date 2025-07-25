Demon Slayer Team Promises “Strict Measures” Against Infinity Castle Pirates

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is already in theaters in Japan, well on its way to becoming the biggest anime movie of all time at the box office. With Western fans having to wait until September 12th to see Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps return to the silver screen, many anime fans might be taking matters “into their own hands.” Like many other big name films, Infinity Castle is being pirated so that the first of the finale trilogy finds its way online but Ufotable isn’t exactly thrilled with this development. Releasing an official statement, the anime studio is clamping down on anime piracy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to social media, the official Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle team shared the following message regarding how they will approach piracy surrounding the film, “Pirated footage of the movie *Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Arc, Chapter One: Akaza’s Return* can be found on the internet. Filming movies in theaters without permission is a crime. We intend to take strict measures, including criminal prosecution, against egregious copyright violations. We will continue to take appropriate actions so that you can enjoy *Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba* in theaters.” Piracy and anime have unfortunately gone hand in hand for quite some time, and with the highly anticipated film only in Japan, at the moment, it seems like a prime target for pirates.

The Infinity Castle Swings Open Its Doors

Demon Slayer has become one of the biggest shonen franchises in record time, even going so far as to challenge Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates’ legendary run with One Piece. Despite its popularity, the end is nigh as creator Koyoharu Gotouge ended the manga in 2020 as the anime adaptation plays catch-up. As of the writing of this article, a sequel and/or spin-off series has yet to be announced though stories returning to this universe would be welcome by many fans.

As for the Infinity Castle, this Demon Slayer film is the first of a trilogy that has a titanic runtime of two and a half hours. When last we left Tanjiro and his fellow swordsmen in season four, the Hashira Training had been completed, but a brand new problem had arisen. The villainous Muzan had killed the head of the Demon Slayer Corps and the remaining Hashira were looking for revenge. In a titanic battle to cap off season four, the heroes were dragged into the Infinity Castle itself, leaving shonen enthusiasts with quite the cliffhanger.

Despite Infinity Castle kicking off this new film series, little is known about the next two movies in terms of their titles and/or release dates. Regardless, fans are crossing their fingers that they won’t be waiting long to see Tanjiro’s grand finale play out on the silver screen.

Want to stay afloat on the adventures of the Demon Slayer Corps? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on Demon Slayer and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime or hit us up in the comments.