Demon Slayer Announces Los Angeles Dodgers Team Up Ahead of New Movie

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is coming to theaters with the first in a new movie trilogy later this year, and it’s teaming up with the Los Angeles Dodgers later this Summer to help celebrate. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has now made its debut in Japan, and has already been breaking all sorts of box office records in just the first week of release alone. But as fans around the world wait for their chance to see the new movie in action, it also means there’s going to be even more opportunities to celebrate the big occasion.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially announced that they are teaming up with Demon Slayer to help hype up the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle later this Fall. The new film will be taking over the Friday, August 15th game at 7:10 p.m. between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. There are going to be special Demon Slayer promotions and activations throughout, and even a special co-branded hat giveaway for fans in the entire stadium.

Demon Slayer x Los Angeles Dodgers Team Up Announced

As detailed in a press release, the special Demon Slayer takeover will feature special promotions before and during the game with an activation in Centerfield Plaza. They will also contribute with the ceremonial first pitch for the game, and a Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle drone show will follow. “As one of the most popular titles in its genre of all time, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba enjoys a following with the same kind of passion that Dodger fans bring to the ballpark,” Lon Rosen, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Dodgers stated.

“Without a doubt, there is an intersection between the two fan bases, and we look forward to celebrating that mutual fandom with what is sure to be an exciting night at Dodger Stadium,” Rosen continued. This takeover is going to come at the perfect time too as it’s right in between the Japanese release of the film, and the upcoming release in the United States and Canada on September 12th. It will also be releasing with both Japanese and English language audio, and will be available in premium and IMAX formats.

What Is Demon Slayer’s New Movie About?

As for what’s going to go down in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, the first film in the new trilogy is teased as such, “With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”

This is going to be the first in a new trilogy of films taking on the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga, but the release windows or dates for the other two films have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. The first film runs for two hours and 35 minutes, and it teases that it will be taking on some of the key fights that fans of the manga have been waiting to see make its way to the anime. But there’s still going to be a lot more to go before the anime approaches its grand finale.