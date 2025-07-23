Demon Slayer Movie Drops New Look at Zenitsu’s Final Fight

Demon Slayer is coming back to theaters with the first in a whole new trilogy of films adapting the Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga series, and the newest trailer for the upcoming movie has dropped a new look at Zenitsu Agatsuma’s final fight. The main draw of Demon Slayer’s new movie outings is the fact that Tanjiro Kamado and the others have been launched into Muzan Kibutsuji’s titular Infinity Castle and are now squaring off for their respective final fights. Each key character has something huge on the way, and Zenitsu’s going to find himself in some deep trouble.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle has released the first of its new movie trilogy in theaters throughout Japan this past week, and it’s been doing very well for itself at the box office thus far as it’s already surpassed Mugen Train‘s opening week numbers. To help celebrate the new movie’s launch in Japan, a new teaser trailer has been released that shows a bit of new footage. That includes a new look at the final fight coming for Zenitsu and a mysterious new member of the Upper Ranks.

What Does Demon Slayer Have Planned for Zenitsu?

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is being teased as the grand finale for the anime, and it means that there are bigger stakes than ever for all of the fights against the Upper Ranks. Zenitsu has been teased to be one of the major fights to keep an eye on during the promotional materials released thus far, and the major tease has been his intense look as he stares down his mysterious opponent. But this new trailer expands on it just a bit more as now fans have gotten more of his motivation behind the new fight.

As Zenitsu states, “No way I am ever going to forgive him!” it’s now clearer that this opponent has some tie to Zenitsu’s past. This demon is not one of those who we have seen in action in the anime’s past, and it makes it all the more intriguing as to what to expect. With the end of the Hashira Training Arc, Zenitsu was shown to be much more intense than he ever was before. After he got a mysterious note, he even started focusing on his own training for the fights to come. Now it’s a matter of seeing what’s coming for Zenitsu next.

When Does Demon Slayer’s New Movie Actually Come Out?

It won’t be too much longer until we get to see Demon Slayer‘s new movie in action, however, so this greater Zenitsu mystery will be solved before long as well. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be releasing in the United States and Canada on September 12th, and will be launching with both English and Japanese audio options. It’s also going to be available in premium and IMAX formats for fans interested in seeing it that way too.

It has a runtime of two hours and 35 minutes, so that means there’s going to be a lot of ground to cover from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga. Zenitsu’s fight is only one of the major fights that we’ll be seeing across the three films too as Tanjiro and all of the others are going to need to take down some big opponents if they want to survive the night against Muzan.