“I Was in Tears”: Demon Slayer Star Shares the Infinity Castle Film’s Most Memorable Moment

The first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film trilogy is all set for its release in the U.S. Tickets are already on sale, and to no one’s surprise, the anime is already breaking records even before the release. The film has been a phenomenal success in Japan, so expectations are high. The story picks up from the Hashira Training Arc finale, where the Demon Slayers ambush Muzan Kibutsuji after the death of their master, Kagaya Ubuyashiki. The Corps members give Tamayo a small window of time to inject Muzan with a special poison that could significantly weaken him. However, Nakime summons all the Corps members to the Infinity Castle before their onslaught could continue.

The film will focus on several exciting fights, including the team-up of Tanjiro Kamado and Giyu Tomioka against Akaza. Additionally, Shinobu is facing off against Doma, while Zenitsu has to defeat a certain mysterious enemy. The film not only features intense action scenes but also portrays numerous emotional moments, which can bring any viewer to tears. The voice actors of the series aren’t exceptions either. During a promotional event at TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku, voice actors Saori Hayami (Shinobu Kocho) and Ueda Reina (Kanao Tsuyuri) share behind-the-scenes details as well as their thoughts on the films.

The Voice Actors Share Their Most Memorable Moments in the film

Mantan Web shared the interview with the voice actors to discuss the characters, Shinobu and Kanao, in the movie. When asked about sharing the most memorable moment from the film, Hayami mentioned Akaza’s story, although sadly without going into further details. Akaza will be a major character in the film, and his story made the most impact on Hayami.

On the other hand, Ueda shared, “When I saw the end credits, I was in tears and couldn’t see what was ahead.”

She continued,” The reason I was in tears was because I felt like my heart was being crushed by the thought that Kanao would soon be facing demons, and what she should do.”

“I was also moved by the sense that everyone’s thoughts, not just Shinobu and Kanao, were connected, including those who weren’t fighting in the Infinity Castle,” Ueda concluded.

Shinobu’s older sister, Kanae, rescued Kanao from slavery and accepted her in the Demon Slayer Corps as her adoptive sister. Kanao fell under Shinobu’s care after the tragic demise of Kanao, and while the two sisters haven’t had many on-screen moments together, they share a deep bond, as hinted at in the Hashira Training Arc. Kanao never made an appearance in any of the Infinity Castle trailers or promos, but she may appear in the second part of the film.

She’s one of the Corps members who was thrown inside the Infinity Castle, so it goes without saying that she will be fighting demons like the rest of the Demon Slayers. Her true capabilities haven’t been revealed yet, but her Flower Breathing Style, which she learned from Kanae, the Flower Hashira, can’t be underestimated.

