Demon Slayer Presents Special Zenitsu Event to Celebrate Infinity Castle

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is ripping up the charts in Japan, on its way to potentially overtaking its predecessor, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, as the biggest anime film of all time. Set to arrive in North America on September 12th, the shonen franchise is continuing to celebrate the first of the grand finale trilogy that will end the Hashira’s story. Of the many battles that are set to take place in the upcoming cinematic entry, Zenitsu will have a particularly personal fight to overcome, and Ufotable is celebrating both the movie and Zenitsu’s birthday at the same time.

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, Zenitsu’s battle within the Infinity Castle has been building in the background for some time. In one particular “blink and you’ll miss it” scene during the Hashira Training Arc, the young lightning-based swordsman received some troubling news surrounding his master. While said news remains a mystery, manga readers know that this reveal will be a major one during the events of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. For the upcoming Zenitsu-themed event, it is set to arrive in Japan on September 3rd, and the shonen franchise plans on transforming the theater accordingly.

Here’s how the anime series describes the Zenitsu celebration, “9/3 at TOHO Cinemas Ikebukuro, a birthday commemorative screening event for Agatsuma Zenitsu has been confirmed to be held! In addition to the greeting by Squad Member #AgatsumaZenitsu, it will be screened in a seat-jacking theater filled with Zenitsu’s seat covers.”

Infinity Castle’s Climb to The Top

As of the writing of this article, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has earned over $230 million USD at the box office, and this is before it has even hit Western theaters. In comparison, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train earned a little over $480 million USD for the entirety of its box office run, meaning the latest offering still has some heights to climb to overtake the first film. Luckily, the Demon Slayer franchise will still have two more opportunities to defeat the Mugen Train, as two additional films have been confirmed to bring Tanjiro and friends’ story to an end. There have been rumors as to when these movies will be released, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Demon Slayer as a franchise has become one of the most popular series to ever hit Weekly Shonen Jump, even managing to overtake One Piece from time to time despite the Straw Hats having decades more build-up over the Hashira. Even in the face of its amazing popularity, creator Koyoharu Gotouge still ended the series in 2020 and has released no plans on creating a sequel and/or spin-off series. While there have been anime franchises that have returned from the grave in the past, Tanjiro and his fellow members of the Demon Slayer Corps might never return, and sometimes, that can be all right.

