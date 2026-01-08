Demon Slayer Kicks Off 2026 With a New Look of Its Most Underrated Hero

Demon Slayer fans eagerly await the second installment of the Infinity Castle trilogy after the film’s historic success, as it broke all box office records by grossing over 100 billion yen across the globe, becoming the first ever Japanese film to do so. Although information regarding the second part remains scarce, manga readers know that it has yet to adapt some of the most intense fights in the series. Genya Shinazugawa, the younger brother of the Wind Hashira, will also be in the spotlight later on, along with the rest of the characters who are trapped inside the Infinity Castle. As fans await his best moments to be adapted in the anime, the official website of Demon Slayer shares a new look of the character to celebrate his birthday on January 7th, 2026.

It’s also the first character visual of the year, after the New Year theme illustration of some of the beloved characters. Following the usual theme, we get a chibi-style version of the character wearing a light-colored outfit and uncharacteristically holding a bouquet of flowers in his hands. The color arrangement in the background is primarily purple, similar to his usual outfit. Apart from this, the official X handle of Ufotable is also promoting the new merchandise based on the birthday visual. Four items based on the theme, including a diorama acrylic stand that recreates the illustration and a gorgeous rosette, as well as goods tailored to the new theme, are available on the official website of the studio’s Webshop.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trilogy Will Feature Genya’s Best Moments

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Following his controversial debut in the first season, Genya didn’t appear in the anime as much until the Swordsmith Village Arc, where his past was revealed. He had more screen time during the Hashira Training Arc, after which he was thrown inside the Infinity Castle along with the rest of the Demon Slayers. After entering the castle, the first thing he did was try to look for his brother. In the first installment, we only see Genya running inside the castle, but he will soon take action against a powerful foe.

Genya is the only Demon Slayer who can’t use a Breathing Technique because he became a half-demon after consuming demon flesh. While it granted him enough powers to combat those monsters, the Upper Moons are still out of anyone’s league, even the Hashira. As the second final arc of the series, the Infinity Castle Arc happens right before the epic showdown against Muzan Kibutsuji, the demon progenitor.

Just like every other major character, Genya will get his chance to shine in the upcoming parts, as his actions will help his fellow Demon Slayers gain victory against the villains. While there hasn’t been any update on the second part, it’s expected to be released next year based on a recent report. The first part still hasn’t revealed a streaming date yet, but all the previous seasons and the Mugen Train film are available on Crunchyroll.

