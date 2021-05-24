Demon Slayer Art Imagines Tanjiro's Adult Glow Up

✖

Demon Slayer has become a household name in the anime community. If you did not know, the series is one of the biggest in the fandom, and it is breaking records left and right. This is why Tanjiro has become a force to be reckoned with, and fans want to know even more about the hero. So when fans began wondering how Tanjiro would look like as an adult, one artist came to the rescue.

Thanks to kotoriidesu, fans can see what Tanjiro might look like if Demon Slayer checked in on him in a few years. The manga ended well before Tanjiro could count himself as an adult, so the slayer still had his babyish looks. That is all fine and well, but this art shows how crazy his adult glow-up would be.

As you can see, Tanjiro is living his best life as an adult here as he's grown taller and broader. The boy has slimmed down his face as age cut away his baby fat. From his stature to his posture, everything looks very different for Tanjiro, and fans are wishing Demon Slayer had explored this part of his life.

Of course, Demon Slayer could only go so far with the boy. Tanjiro is a bonafide teenager during his manga run, and his age fits perfectly with his fans. The shonen genre caters to young adults, so you cannot blame Shueisha for endorsing Tanjiro's. youth. But as fans get older, there is no doubt some will want to see how Tanjiro would look at their age. Now, this fan-art gives them a glimpse of what could be, and that is enough for Tanjiro's most devoted followers. And if the franchise ever releases a follow-up detailing our hero's adventures as an adult, we will be all the happier for it!

What do you make of this concept art? Do you approve of this Demon Slayer glow-up?