Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Acrobatic With Mitsuri

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fully introduced the Love Hashira back into the anime with the Swordsmith Village Arc in Season 3, and now one awesome cosplay has really taken off by fans by recreating Mitsuri Kanroji's acrobatic fighting style! Although she was first seen in Demon Slayer's first season along with the rest of the Hashira line up, Mitsuri fully made her way into the Demon Slayer anime as the fights ratcheted up against the Upper Moons during the Swordsmith Village Arc in the third season. It was here that fans finally got to see her Love Breathing style in action.

Mitsuri's Love Breathing style wasn't an immense elemental kind of fighting technique like the others, but instead was a combination of her body's secretly powerful strength and mobility. Together with a ribbon like sword, she had an acrobatic like fighting style that fans finally got to see in motion with the third season's episodes. Now the Love Hashira's wild moves have truly come to life thanks to artist @yuanherong.1229 on Instagram that perfectly recreates her moves! Check it out:

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4

Demon Slayer Season 4 has been announced to be in the works and will be adapting the Hashira Training Arc from the Demon Slayer manga. There has yet to be a release window or date set for the next season of the anime as of this writing, but it will feature a returning staff and cast from the previous anime efforts. Now is the perfect time to catch up with everything that has happened in the anime so far, and you can now find the first three seasons of the Demon Slayer TV anime and Mugen Train Arc feature film now streaming with Crunchyroll.

If you're jumping in for the first time, Crunchyroll teases the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime as such, "It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a 'demon slayer' so that he can turn his sister back into a human, and kill the demon that massacred his family."

What are you hoping to see from Mitsuri in Demon Slayer Season 4? How did you like her first big introduction during the Swordsmith Village Arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!