Demon Slayer Movie Narrows In on Spirited Away's Box Office Record

Following the debut of Demon Slayer's movie this fall, all eyes have been trained on Tanjiro and his box office haul. The hit anime has broken nearly every record there is at the Japanese box office, but there is one it has yet to take for itself. Now, a new report from Oricon says Demon Slayer is poised to reach this achievement shortly, and it will spell the end of Spirited Away's fond reign.

After all, Demon Slayer is once more narrowing in on the box office spot held by Spirited Away. A new box office report confirms the 2020 flick has amassed $301 million USD as of this Sunday. The movie is just over $5 million away from tossing Spirited Away from its lofty perch as the highest-grossing movie in Japan period.

(Photo: Ufotable)

At this point, Spirited Away has earned 31.68 billion yen to date given its recent re-release in Japanese theaters. This is insanely close to the 31.17 billion yen that Demon Slayer has amassed already. And if Hayao Miyazaki's film had not been put back into theaters, Demon Slayer would be the winner already as Spirited Away previously held the top spot with a gross of 30.8 billion yen.

With just a few million dollars left to go, fans and experts are confident Demon Slayer will take the top spot within the week. The winter holidays will send fans flocking to theaters even amidst the pandemic. If this should be the case, Demon Slayer will have broken unthinkable boundaries in Japan, and Tanjiro's place in history will be cemented even further as a bonafide legend.

What do you make of Demon Slayer's unprecedented theatrical success...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

