Demon Slayer's Newest Theme Song Blows Past 10 Million Views

Demon Slayer's LiSA made a name for herself with the anime franchise by supplying the anime with its opening theme song titled "Gurenge", which broke a number of records when it came to number of downloads and it seems that the singer is shattering records once again with the song she helped create for the franchise's first feature length film in "Homura". The anime franchise's movie was released into theaters in Japan last week, already scoring profits that make it easily one of the most profitable feature length films released in the East and we would imagine it will do quite well when it hits North American shores to boot!

The movie, which features the return of Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their friends hopping aboard a runaway train that is infested with the supernatural, is a continuation of Demon Slayer's story following the conclusion of the anime's first season. While a second season for the popular Shonen series has yet to be confirmed by the studio responsible for the anime in Ufotable, there are rumors currently swirling around that the next big installment of the television show is currently in the works! With LiSA's record breaking involvement in the movie, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see her involved in the second season by creating a new theme song for it!

Twitter Account LiSA_Staff, the official account of the singer's crew, posted that the video for the theme song of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has been viewed around 10 million times within one week:

Though a North American release date for the film has yet to be officially confirmed, the next chapter in the Demon Slayer epic will be coming to the West at some point in 2021, continuing the journey of Tanjiro as he attempts to eradicate demons in the world and find a cure for his sister's demonic influence!

What do you think of the theme song for Demon Slayer: Mugen Train? Do you see LiSA returning for the anime's second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon slaying!

Via Crunchyroll