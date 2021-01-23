Demon Slayer Fans Explode At The Series' Netflix Arrival

Demon Slayer's first anime season by the production studio Ufotable has helped propel the Shonen franchise to heights that few other anime series have hit, and with its latest arrival onto the streaming service of Netflix, fans are pumped to either revisit the show or experience the adventures of Tanjiro and Nezuko for the first time! Though a second season of the series has yet to be confirmed, the first feature-length film of the series, Mugen Train, is currently shattering record during its theatrical run in Japan, with a North American release set for later this year.

Are you hyped for Demon Slayer's arrival on Netflix? What's your favorite moment for the initial adventures of Tanjiro and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of demon-slaying!