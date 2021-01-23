Demon Slayer Fans Explode At The Series' Netflix Arrival
Demon Slayer's first anime season by the production studio Ufotable has helped propel the Shonen franchise to heights that few other anime series have hit, and with its latest arrival onto the streaming service of Netflix, fans are pumped to either revisit the show or experience the adventures of Tanjiro and Nezuko for the first time! Though a second season of the series has yet to be confirmed, the first feature-length film of the series, Mugen Train, is currently shattering record during its theatrical run in Japan, with a North American release set for later this year.
Celebrate With Cosplay
Demon Slayer is Finally on Netflix so I decided to share my Nezuko cosplay 💞 pic.twitter.com/HyFpLr36jw— tatii 🌪 (@tmggg_) January 22, 2021
Shock And Amazement
Demon slayer in Netflix, WHAT😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/ZHn5gDcIXW— Frank (@Animenerd789) January 22, 2021
They Did Indeed
HOLY SHIT THEY PUT DEMON SLAYER ON NETFLIX— nadine ☆ (@KUJ0LYNE) January 22, 2021
Tears Will Be Shed
demon slayer is on netflix. Its time for me to rewatch and reread the manga and cry all over again 🙃— ⁺˳✧༚ Mimi˚✧⁎ (@miniminberry) January 23, 2021
There Are More Than A Few First Timers
Ooo demon slayer is on Netflix, let me see what’s the hype about and what character I’m going to be crushing on— Lonely 🐲 (@Dragonkick20) January 23, 2021
More Cosplay
Demon Slayer is trending so I just wanna show off some old cosplay shoots of my Nezuko
Glad it is on Netflix now :) pic.twitter.com/LLpmlvsOH6— lynniequin ♡︎ (@LynnieQuin) January 22, 2021
Tell Your Friends
DEMON SLAYER ON NETFLIX FINALLY I CAN FORCE EVERYONE TO WATCH IT— j⁷ (@jjkcito) January 22, 2021
Not The Best Timing
Love how Demon Slayer is on Netflix a week after I finished watching it and reading the manga. Could've watched from my bed 😔🤚🏼— claire (@claaaiirree_) January 22, 2021