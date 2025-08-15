Forget Demon Slayer’s Nichirin Swords, This Is Tanjiro’s Best Weapon

The warriors of Demon Slayer are some of the best fighters around in anime, full stop. They put their lives on the line every day, protecting people from a threat most aren’t even aware of. Their adventures are full of high stakes, unforgettable backstories, and imaginative battles. In this world, one cannot become a full and proper Demon Slayer until they have passed on final test. Once passed, each slayer receives a shiny new uniform and a Nichirin Sword, one of the few ways to reliably kill a demon. The swords are incredibly impressive, to say the least, but they have nothing on Tanjiro Kamado’s secret weapon: his skull.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tanjiro is the main protagonist of the series, so he was always meant to have something up his sleeve. Most fans probably assumed that his dramatic secret weapon would revolve around his Sun Breathing, but his real ultimate move was revealed pretty early in the series: Tanjiro’s infamous headbutt. This fallback weapon is easily the most underrated tool in the series, and it’s also good for a few laughs.

The First Few Appearances of Tanjiro’s Ultimate Headbutt

Image courtesy of Ufotable

While Tanjiro’s head may not be capable of permanently putting a demon down the way his blades can, there is something deeply satisfying about his go-to headbutt move. The best part about this weapon is that it can be used across both sides of the line, at least as far as Tanjiro is concerned. More on that in a moment.

As an untrained slayer, Tanjiro uses this move on the first demon he encounters, and it becomes a bit of a running theme. That poor demon took Tanrjio’s skull right to the head, not once, but twice. That should be considered cruel and unusual punishment.

As a reminder, Tanjiro also headbutted a rock during training, so clearly one does not need to be living to be subjected to such a brutal attack. Who knows, it may have even been a strengthening exercise for Tanjiro’s skull, which is a terrifying thought.

Even Demon Slayers Are Not Safe

Image courtesy of Ufotable

The ultimate headbutt move seems to come for one of two reasons. First, when Tanjiro is at the end of his rope. The second instance occurs when Tanjiro feels called upon to defend his sister. For example, the first time Tanjiro used his headbutt attack against an ally, it was when Inosuke was trying to kill Nezuko (whom Zenitsu faithfully defended). Tanjiro came out swinging, well, not literally, though he did grab his fellow slayer and headbutt him into unconsciousness.

This was arguably a bad lesson for Tanjiro to learn, as he has since held the belief that his headbutt move circumvents the rules against Demon Slayers fighting. During his trial with the Hashira, Tanjiro escapes and headbutts the Wind Hashira to the ground. While he was scolded for that move, it didn’t really stop him, as he would later beg for permission to headbutt him a few more times.

Naturally, Tanjiro pulled out his infamous move again when he saw Tengen Uzui trying to carry off Aoi Kanzaki on a mission. Sadly for Tanjiro, this proved to be the end of his headbutting streak. The Hashira dodged the ultimate move, but it was still a good shot. On the bright side, that loss clearly has not dulled Tanjiro Kamado’s desire to headbutt, as that move has come back around a few more times since then.

The Origin of Tanjiro Kamado’s Secret Weapon

Image courtesy of Ufotable

Believe it or not, the subject of Tanjiro’s incredibly dense skull does come up in conversation. Supposedly, his mother, Kie Kamado, also has a hard skull. Tanjiro recalls a moment in family history where she may or may not have headbutted a boar to protect her children. Coming from anybody else, the story would sound outlandish. From Tanjiro’s family…it’s more believable than we would like to admit.

Unfortunately, it would seem that not all of Kie Kamado’s children inherited her blissfully durable skull. During the Mugen Train arc, Nezuko desperately tries to wake her brother, falling back on his natural move. Not only does it not work, but she receives a bloody face for her troubles. This scene, while comical, proves that Tanjiro’s skull can be used both offensively and defensively.

Looking back at the sheer number of times Tanjiro’s ultimate headbutt attack worked, it’s pretty clear that his skull is, unironically, one of the best weapons in the series. That’s probably for the best, considering how often he falls back on his old reliable tactics.

What other goofy abilities or quirks won you over in Demon Slayer? Let us know in the comments below!