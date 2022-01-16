Demon Slayer Season 2 Confirms Voice Actor for Gyutaro

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has revealed the voice actor behind Season 2’s big new villain! The second season of the anime is quickly heating up as the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series continues its main string of fights. As Daki continued to grow in power, the previous episode of the series provided some hope in that Tanjiro and the others would be able to win thanks to his and Nezuko’s new power. But as the fight heats up with the newest episode of the series, a brand new demonic villain has made their debut as well.

First teased in the new opening theme sequence for the Entertainment District arc, the newest episode of the series officially introduced the Upper Rank demon Gyutaro to the anime. Confirmed to be Daki’s brother who had been hiding himself on her body, the newest episode of the series saw him fully reveal himself when Daki was in trouble. He has a voice performance that chilled fans to the bone, and as revealed by Oricon News, this performance comes from Ryota Osaka for the second season.

Ryota Osaka has been involved with a number of anime projects over the years and fans can also hear him as Sadao Mao in the upcoming second season of The Devil is a Part Timer!, Naoto Tachibana in Tokyo Revengers, Keiji Akaashi in Haikyu, and more! Fans instantly noted how Osaka’s performance as Gyutaro was one of his creepiest yet as it’s clear that the demon has a major grudge against flashy people like the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui upon his debut.

What’s also apparent is how strong he is as well. The final moments of the newest episode seemed to tease that Gyutaro and Daki are essentially a single demonic being counted as the Upper Six rank, and his strength against Tengen thus far has seemed to demonstrate that truth. But at the same time, there’s so much we don’t know about this new villain and his brother and sister dynamic with the likes of Daki. That’s all going to be fleshed out in the second season’s final episodes.

But what do you think? How did you feel about Gyutaro’s full debut in the anime? How are you liking Demon Slayer’s second season so far? What are you hoping to see go down before the season comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!