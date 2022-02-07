Demon Slayer Saves Inosuke’s Skin with Some Weird New Powers

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has thankfully made sure Inosuke Hashibira survived the fatal blow he took in the previous episode, and revealed some strange new abilities at his disposal with the newest episode! Inosuke has been one of the most interesting characters to see develop over the course of the anime thus far, and that has been especially true through the Entertainment District Arc as he has demonstrated all kinds of wild new moves and ideas the more he and the others continue to struggle against the Upper Rank demonic siblings, Gyutaro and Daki. This was the case for the newest episode too.

The last time we had seen Inosuke, while he was able to separate Daki’s head from her body and had a good plan to keep her occupied, it was soon revealed that Gyutaro had stabbed him through the chest and left him for dead as poison ran through his veins. This looked to be the case as the newest episode had continued its run, but thankfully Inosuke is able to jump back into the thick of the action with the reveal of some flexible new abilities that continue to build on what we’ve learned about him so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 10 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc began with Tanjiro trying to do as much as he could when fighting against Daki and Gyutaro all alone, but it’s soon revealed that everyone else managed to survive that bleak looking cliffhanger from the previous episode. It soon them becomes a final gambit from all four fighters, and Inosuke jumps into the fray at the last moment to help Zenitsu in cutting off Daki’s head right. It’s here that Inosuke confirms that poison just doesn’t work on him because of how he grew up in the mountains.

While this could very well be just more of the standard boasting from Inosuke, he also then reveals he can actually reposition his organs in any way he wants to and did so before getting stabbed. This seems like a wild pull, but it was revealed earlier in the arc that his double jointed body can slide into any crevice that his boar head mask fits in. At least that claim has a little more credibility.

What do you think? How did you like Inosuke’s reveal of new abilities with the newest episode? What are you hoping to see from him before the season comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!