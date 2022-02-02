Will Demon Slayer Season 2 Air on Toonami?

If you have been keeping up with anime at all in the last few years, you will know Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The show is one of the biggest to tackle the industry in a long time, and it has broken untold records alongside its movie. These days, Tanjiro is leading the show through its second season, and the release is just about done. So of course, fans want to know if Demon Slayer is coming to Toonami soon enough, and the answer isn’t all that great.

The update was shared with fans who tuned into a Twitter Q&A with Jason DeMarco recently. It was there the Adult Swim VP and Toonami co-creator informed fans that Demon Slayer season two was likely out of the program’s reach. This is because licensing fees for the show are crazy expensive right now, and Toonami has a certain budget it must stick to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, fans were not told how much exactly it would cost to air Demon Slayer season two on cable. DeMarco simply told netizens the money it would cost to nab the television license was too expensive. There are no other anime-centric programs on mainstream cable stateside asides from Toonami, so it is unlikely any other network would spring for the license. So unless the cost dips significantly, it seems Demon Slayer fans will have to watch the English dub online as season two rolls out its episodes.

Of course, fans aren’t that surprised to hear about the cost of Demon Slayer. The show is one of the biggest in anime, and it has broken records both stateside and in Japan. To date, the IP has earned nearly $9 billion USD which makes it one of the highest-grossing media franchises period. The sales of its manga and movie have completely overtaken their industries, and Demon Slayer season two has lived up to fans’ lofty expectations. There is no way the anime’s value is cheapening any time soon, but we’re hoping Toonami is able to strike a deal for season two sooner rather than later.

What do you think about this season two debacle? Would you like Toonami to find a way to stream Demon Slayer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.