Demon Slayer Hits Top Three List Of TV Shows In Japan

Demon Slayer currently has Tanjiro and his friends swapping blows with two of the strongest demons that they’ve ever encountered as they attempt to save the lives of those who reside within the Entertainment District. Though no one could argue how popular the Shonen franchise has become, the latest stats out of Japan prove that the series created by Koyoharu Gotouge might be far more popular than fans originally thought as the series has become the third most watched television program in Japan.

Currently, when a new episode of Demon Slayer airs in Japan, it garners ratings that point to the fact that over nineteen percent of households in Japan are currently tuning into the adventures of Tanjiro and his fellow members of the Demon Slayer Corps. Considering that the first move in the series became the biggest anime movie of all time, bringing in hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office and passing by the previous champion, Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away, it should be no surprise that the latest adventures of the Corps are getting such a big reception from fans in Japan.

In the latest episode of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro and his friends continued their battle in the Entertainment District against the top-tier demons Gyutaro and Daki, who are siblings that just so happen to share the same body. With the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, seemingly succumbing to the poison that is running through his veins, Tanjiro is unable to save him from seemingly losing one of his arms, as the latest installment ends on one of the biggest cliffhangers of the series to date.

Surprisingly enough, Demon Slayer’s manga from Koyoharu Gotouge has already ended, with the story of Tanjiro and his friends having already wrapped and given an ending in the quest of Tanjiro and Nezuko looking to avenge their family and eradicate the demon scourge. Gotouge has been tight-lipped regarding a sequel or spin-off to follow on the Shonen franchise’s runaway popularity, though we would imagine there are more than a few fans that would happily dive back in.

