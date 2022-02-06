Demon Slayer Season 2 Shows Off Zenitsu’s Speediest Form Yet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba showed off Zenitsu Agatsuma’s fastest and flashiest attack in the season yet with the newest episode of the series! The second season of the anime is fast approaching its final moments, and that means that the fight against the Upper Six demonic siblings will soon be coming to an end as well. Bringing the fight to an end is an even tougher ask than ever before, however, as the previous episode left Tanjiro and the others on one of their most hopeless cliffhangers yet as each one had been injured seemingly beyond the hope of recovery.

As Tanjiro began his final struggle against Daki and Gyutaro with the newest episode of the series, it was soon revealed that all of the others had been able to bring themselves back to the fight as well. Each of them provided their final bit of struggled and decided to throw everything they had at the two siblings, and in Zenitsu’s case this turned out to be a variant of his Thunderclap and Flash technique with the Godlike Speed move that granted him his fastest and strongest push yet! Check it out in action below as spotted by @Enclaw_ on Twitter:

Demon Slayer | Season 2 – Episode 10



HOLY THEY DID ZENITSU’S GODSPEED FORM JUSTICE⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/2CDVyozUzR — Leo 🐦‍🔥 (@EnclawGR) February 6, 2022

Episode 10 of Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc sees Tanjiro struggling against Gyutaro and Daki for as long as he’s able to all alone, He’s eventually able to make some headway against Gyutaro thanks to Tengen’s eventual help, but soon Daki’s threat rears its head once more as she tries to keep Tanjiro and Tengen from beheading her brother. Before she’s able to do so, however, Zenitsu comes rushing in with his Godlike Speed technique that sees him zipping right towards her.

Unlike the first speedy time he had used this against her previously in the season, this technique is a lot more damaging. He reveals that the technique is rough on his legs, and thus can only use it twice before he can’t move. He had used the first time to make it out of the rubble, but the second he’s entirely focused on cutting Daki’s head clean off. It’s a struggle, however, as Daki’s neck pushes back as much as it can.

But what do you think? How do you feel about Zenitsu's god speed technique? Curious to see him use this more in future?