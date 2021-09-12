Demon Slayer Shares Trailer for Special Art Exhibition

The special art exhibition for Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga has debuted a trailer teasing fans on what they can expect to see! It’s been a surprising couple of years for the manga series because while it came to an end in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, the franchise has only gotten bigger. Following the successful debut of the anime adaptation’s first season, and even more successful debut of its first feature film in theaters (in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic too), sales of the manga have continued to skyrocket.

To celebrate that overwhelming success, a special art exhibition will be opening up in Japan for the manga series to show off some of the manga’s biggest moments along with new art from series creator Koyoharu Gotouge as well. Currently scheduled to run from October 26 to December 12 in Tokyo’s Mori Arts Center Gallery in Japan, the exhibition will feature special themed rooms and more fun displays for the manga’s art. To hype up those displays, the exhibition has dropped a cool trailer that you can now check out in the video above!

The manga might have come to an end last year, but the franchise will be living on through its anime releases. The second season of the series is currently scheduled to premiere this October in Japan as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule. While the anime has yet to nail down a concrete premiere date for the new season as of this writing, it has confirmed that it will be running for two straight cours of episodes (without a break in between seasonal windows) when it does make its debut.

If you wanted to catch up with Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba before the second season airs, you can now find the first season and Mugen Train movie now streaming with Funimation in both its original Japanese and English dubbed releases. Aniplex of America officially describes Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train film as such, and you can check out our full review of the film here:

“Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train.”

Are you excited for Demon Slayer’s anime comeback? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!