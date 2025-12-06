Demon Slayer Star Breaks Silence on Live-Action Rumors

The first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle trilogy has made history with its box office records this year, further popularizing the series across the globe. Based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga, the anime adaptation by Ufotable will wrap up the intense Infinity Castle with a trilogy film series. As of now, details about the Sunrise Countdown Arc’s adaptation are unknown. While the manga ended over five years ago, the anime adaptation has only just entered its final arc, and it will feature the intense fight against the Upper Moons and Muzan Kibutsuji. The first part only featured three fights, and all of them were immensely hyped among fans. The story will only get even more intense from here on out, as the rest of the major characters have yet to jump into action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, even though it’s been months since the first part made its worldwide premiere, Ufotable has yet to share any information regarding the second installment, which is expected to continue the epic showdown against the demons. In September 2025, only a few days after the film’s U.S. premiere, a report from Screen Time on X sparked rumors about the anime adaptation. The post pointed toward the possibility of a live-action adaptation by Netflix after the massive success of the Infinity Castle film. While there hasn’t been any official confirmation yet, the English voice behind Tanjiro Kamado, Zach Aguilar, has high hopes for the live-action.

Tanjiro Voice Actor Confirms Possibility of Demon Slayer Live-Action on Netflix

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

In an exclusive interview with Express, Aguilar was asked about the possibility of the live-action adaptation, as rumors keep circulating around. Aguilar shared, “It’s really interesting, I think it could happen.” He continued, “It’s kind of weird, my own personal thoughts on live-action adaptation, I think it’s cool because maybe it reaches an audience who wouldn’t necessarily watch animation. I know a lot of people like that… my parents watch anime because I’m in it, but otherwise they wouldn’t watch anime at all.”

He further explained how Netflix should do it right, “I think I could see it being adapted, for sure, as long as they do it all right and do everything authentically, and the casting… Just remember the heart and soul of Demon Slayer and where it takes place.”

The story is set in the early 1900s with an abundance of Japanese themes and references, which is a core part of the series’ popularity. However, this is why it might be difficult to perfectly adapt such a story. Considering Demon Slayer‘s popularity, it’s not impossible for a live-action in the future. While the community is divided over the possibility of the adaptation, Aguilar has high expectations, especially after the groundbreaking success of the One Piece live-action, which became a massive hit all across the globe. Before One Piece, live-action shows were often criticized, but Netflix’s adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s unique world continues to raise expectations over possible adaptations of famous shows.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!



