Demon Slayer Cosplayers Take Over Obscure Tourist Location for Tanjiro

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplayers are taking over an obscure tourist location to celebrate one of Tanjiro's biggest moments of the series. The first major arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series was focused on how Tanjiro Kamado trained himself to become a member of the Demon Slaying Corps in order to find out how to save his sister from her demonic state. Before he can take the official exam for a chance at becoming one of the corps, Tanjiro must prove that he's strong enough to do so by splitting a boulder in half.

Now a rock has popped up in Japan, and has become a major draw for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans as it closely resembles the split boulder from the series. Dubbed the "Ryu no wariishi" (The Dragon's Split Boulder) this boulder is two meters high and three meters wide according to a recent report from Mainichi. It's become such a natural attraction among fans that the local tourism board is encouraging fans to visit!

(Photo: Suzaka Municipal Government via Mainichi)

According to the legend behind The Dragon's Split Boulder, a dragon was so thirsty that it split the rock in order to drink the water underneath. But as explained by the commercial tourism department of the Suzaka Municipal Government, rainwater has gotten into the cracks and makes the crack wider each year as it freezes and expands. But that doesn't mean curious fans can't pretend that they cut the rock themselves!

It's surprising to see the cracked boulder become such a huge hit as the first season of the anime series was slow to its rise in popularity. While we live in a completely new realm of popularity for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba than when the anime first began, it wasn't until around 20 episodes in that the series became the massive juggernaut that it is currently.

The series is breaking all sorts of records now with its current manga and feature film releases, and it all started with a humble Tanjiro who was just beginning to get strong. What do you think? How do you feel about Tanjiro's journey through the series overall? What did you think of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

