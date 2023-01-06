Demon Slayer Tanjuro Kamado Funko Pop Drops As a AAA Anime Exclusive

With fans eagerly awaiting the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime to return for Season 3 in the Spring, Funko has opened up pre-orders for a Tanjuro Kamado Funko Pop that just happens to be a coveted AAA Anime exclusive. It features Tanjiro in his Sun Breathing style Hinokami Kagura dance (Dance of the Fire God). Details include a detailed outfit, blindfold and wooden blade.

Hinokami Kagura replicates the effects of sunlight. High damage paired with the move's unpredictable nature makes it extremely effective against demons. The design paired with the AAA Anime exclusivity means that this Tanjuro Funko Pop will likely be extra popular. You can secure one for yourself here at Entertainment Earth (website may be running slow under the strain) where it is priced at $19.99, and keep in mind that shopping through the ComicBook.com exclusive links in this article will automatically add free US shipping on orders $39+ and a 10% discount on all in-stock items. That having been said, Entertainment Earth also has the Demon Slayer Giyu Tomioka AAA Anime Exclusive in stock for $19.99.

"From the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga and anime series, comes this Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Tanjuro Kamado Pop! Vinyl Figure – AAA Anime Exclusive. Tanjuro is shown in his Hinokami Kagura dance (Dance of the Fire God) from the Sun Breathing technique. This enigmatic technique was passed down to his son, Tanjiro Kamado, and utilized in his fight against Upper Six demons Daki and Gyutaro. Tanjuro features dark brown garb adorned with golden and crimson flames. His face is obscured by a large blindfold, and he's holding his wooden blade."

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's third season will be tackling the Swordsmith Village arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series. After Tanjiro and the others were first hit by the first member of the Upper Ranks, things are only going to get tougher from then on. They will be fighting against demons that are much tougher than anything they have faced before, and will need to keep their wits about them if they want to make it out alive.

They will be helped out by the returning Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, who will be joining the fight for the first real time in the anime, and with the anime not having a concrete release date for this Spring just yet, it's only a matter of time before we get to see how all of the fights in the Swordsmith Village arc go down.

