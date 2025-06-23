Demon Slayer’s New Uniqlo Collab Sets Summer 2025 U.S. Release Date

Although the upcoming Demon Slayer film will hit the Japanese theatres on July 18th, 2025, global fans will have to wait a bit longer before watching it. The U.S. release date of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film is September 12th, 2025, and the trailer will premiere on the same day as the Japanese release. As the film’s release date draws near, Demon Slayer is going all out with the promotion, and we can’t get enough of it. The latest Uniqlo Summer 2025 collection reveals a set of four exclusive designs featuring Tanjiro, Nezuko, Hashiras, Akaza, and Zenitsu. The collab is part of the Summer 2025 collection and will be released on August 25th, mid-morning ET, in stores and online.

All t-shirts are made of 100% cotton (with 25% using recycled cotton fiber) and available in Men’s sizes from XXS to 3XL. The designs are unisex and photographed with both male and female models wearing them in different sizes. Zenitsu and Akaza get their own t-shirts, while one has all the Hashiras and the other one has a beautiful illustration of the siblings, Tanjiro and Nezuko. There is no mention of the designs specifically being made for the upcoming film, but the official website of Uniqlo promotes it in a description by sharing the Japanese release date.

What to Expect From the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film

The story will pick up from where the Hashira Training Arc’s anime season left off. The Demon Slayers engage in a final battle against Muzan after their leader Kagaya Ubuyashiki’s death. The slayers have no time to mourn their beloved leader as they must attack the enemy in front of them. The Hashira Training Arc was merely a buffer before the most intense battle in the show, as the finale sets up the final war. The Demon Slayers managed to weaken the demon progenitor thanks to the combined intellect of Tamayo and Shiinobu.

Unfortunately, they were forced into the Infinity Castle, Muzan’s secret hideout, where the Upper Rank Demons are waiting for them. After the deaths of Upper Ranks four to six, Muzan gave the title to three other demons to make up the numbers. While they are powerful, the real dangers are the Upper Three, who are practically untouchable. This will be the final fight between the Demon Slayer Corps and Muzan. Instead of releasing a fifth season, Ufotable decided to create a canon trilogy film, which is a unique yet bold move.

The story will wrap up in the three films, featuring some of the most thrilling fights and heartbreaking moments in the story so far. It will give each character to shine during the battle as the Corps fights with everything they have to put an end to the demon’s terror that has been going on for over a thousand years. The first part of the trilogy film is confirmed to be released globally in August and September, with the dates varying based on the region.

