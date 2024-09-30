Demon Slayer Wave 5 Action Figures Launch From McFarlane Toys

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys is taking a break from Batman with the next wave of figures in their Demon Slayer anime series. Wave 5 includes 7-inch scale figures of Tanjiro Kamado (Daki Battle), Muichiro Tokito, and an unmasked Inosuke Hashibira. Pre-orders are available via the links below with a release date set for November 25th.

What Is Next for Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is the third season of the TV anime, and it adapts the titular Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. This season reintroduces the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, to the anime series for a new series of battles against two more members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks as the demons are getting more intense than ever before. It also serves as a turning point for what's to come in the anime's future.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba wrapped up the fourth season of the TV anime earlier this year, and with the anime's end announced even huger plans for the anime's future. The Infinity Castle arc will be adapted into three feature films forming a trilogy adapting the final battles of the original manga series. There have yet to be any release windows or dates set for this new trilogy yet, but you can catch up with it all now airing with Toonami, and streaming with platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.

If you want to catch up on Demon Slayer, you can find the anime's first four seasons on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. Viz Media oversees the manga's release in English, and Gotouge capped their hit manga several years ago. Following its debut in February 2016, Demon Slayer posted its final chapter in 2020, and Gotouge has yet to announce any sort of manga comeback.