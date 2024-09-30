Demon Slayer Wave 5 Action Figures Launch From McFarlane Toys
Includes figures of Tanjiro Kamado (Daki Battle), Muichiro Tokito, and an unmasked Inosuke Hashibira.
McFarlane Toys is taking a break from Batman with the next wave of figures in their Demon Slayer anime series. Wave 5 includes 7-inch scale figures of Tanjiro Kamado (Daki Battle), Muichiro Tokito, and an unmasked Inosuke Hashibira. Pre-orders are available via the links below with a release date set for November 25th.
- McFarlane Toys Demon Slayer Tanjiro Kamado (Daki Battle) / $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / See on Amazon: Accessories include 2 extra hands, sword, Hinokami Kagura flame effects and display base
- McFarlane Toys Demon Slayer Muichiro Tokito / $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / See on Amazon: Accessories include sword, 2 extra hands and display base
- McFarlane Toys Demon Slayer Inosuke Hashibira (Unmasked) / $24.99 / See at Entertainment Earth / See on Amazon: Accessories include 2 extra hands, 3 interchangeable face plates, 2 swords, and figure display base
- Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders over $99, and there's a flat $7.95 shipping fee on all orders below that threshold. All orders include a mint condition guarantee. Previous Demon Slayer McFarlane Toys waves are also available here at Entertainment Earth. This includes case sets for collectors.
What Is Next for Demon Slayer?
Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is the third season of the TV anime, and it adapts the titular Swordsmith Village Arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. This season reintroduces the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, and the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, to the anime series for a new series of battles against two more members of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks as the demons are getting more intense than ever before. It also serves as a turning point for what's to come in the anime's future.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba wrapped up the fourth season of the TV anime earlier this year, and with the anime's end announced even huger plans for the anime's future. The Infinity Castle arc will be adapted into three feature films forming a trilogy adapting the final battles of the original manga series. There have yet to be any release windows or dates set for this new trilogy yet, but you can catch up with it all now airing with Toonami, and streaming with platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.
If you want to catch up on Demon Slayer, you can find the anime's first four seasons on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. Viz Media oversees the manga's release in English, and Gotouge capped their hit manga several years ago. Following its debut in February 2016, Demon Slayer posted its final chapter in 2020, and Gotouge has yet to announce any sort of manga comeback.
Trending Now:
-
1PlayStation Surprises Everyone With 3 Free PS5 Downloads
-
2Black Clover Says Its Fall 2024 Return Will Be Its Biggest Yet
-
3Everything Coming to Peacock in October 2024
-
4One of the Most Requested PS1 Games Is Finally Heading to PS5 and PS4
-
5Controversial Horror Sequel Finally Sets a Streaming Premiere Date