Fan Favorite Demon Slayer Arc Gets New Trailer Ahead of 4K Re-Release

With Demon Slayer‘s Infinity Castle movie fast approaching its theatrical release date, Studio Ufotable and Crunchyroll have been giving fans more and more content to enjoy. The anime streaming service recently added two live shows — the first Demon Slayer stage play adaptation and two live concerts — but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Demon Slayer will have two theatrical releases this year. As well as the first Infinity Castle movie, Aniplex has confirmed via their YouTube channel that the Mugen Train Arc movie is also chugging back into theaters with some technical enhancements for all those film buffs out there.

The Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc movie was first released in theaters in 2020. The film follows the show’s debut season, as Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu teamed up with the flame Hashira, Rengoku. The film pushed the four Demon Slayers to their limit and introduced anime-only fans to the Upper Moon demons (in this case Akaza), with devastating consequences. Although the rerelease has only been confirmed for Japanese theaters, fans in North America will want to keep their eyes out for additional announcements for other participating regions.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc Movie Gets 4K Theatrical Re-Release

The Mugen Train Arc movie is already the highest-grossing anime movie to be released in theaters, but that’s clearly not enough for Studio Ufotable and Aniplex as the film is heading back to theaters. The movie will be re-released in Japan on May 9th, 2025, just over a month before the Infinity Castle movie releases in Japanese theaters (July 18th). The movie will run in theaters for five weeks, with its re-release ending right before the July 18th release date of the Infinity Castle movie.

But the new screenings won’t just be a standard re-release. The Mugen Train Arc movie is getting digitally upgraded to 4K, with improved audio for the re-release. Japanese audiences can enjoy the film in three premium formats. The film will be released in IMAX, in Dolby Atmos & Dolby Cinema, and in 4DX & MX4D. Watching a Demon Slayer fight scene in 4DX would be wild!

The theatrical re-release is part of the “Kimetsu Theater – Demon Slayer Special Compilation Screening,” an event that will bring all of Demon Slayer‘s current arcs to the big screen from April 4th. To celebrate the event, a new trailer has been released, highlighting the Mugen Train Arc movie’s upgraded graphics.

Can Demon Slayer‘s Infinity Castle Movie Live Up to the Hype?

There’s a lot resting on the first Infinity Castle movie. The film will be the first in a trilogy which will bring the entire Demon Slayer franchise to a close. The series, based on the manga by Koyoharo Gotouge, is one of the most popular anime of all time worldwide, and one of the most-watched shows on Crunchyroll.

However, fans will be the first to admit that the latest seasons have been far from flawless. The “Swordsmith Village Arc” and the “Hashira Training Arc” seasons were both incredibly divisive, and have undoubtedly turned some more casual viewers away from finishing the series. As a result, Infinity Castle may have a much harder time besting Mugen Train Arc‘s $473 million box office take — which will now increase again after the re-release.

