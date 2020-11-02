Digimon Adventure Promo Teases the Struggle Against Devimon

✖

Digimon Adventure left fans on a major cliffhanger teasing the fight against Devimon fans of the original series have been waiting to see, and the preview for the next episode of the series teases the ensuing struggle against the dark Digimon. The reboot series has reached the climax of its first major arc, and fans of the original have definitely been thrown for a loop as the fight against Devimon and his dark forces have evolved in a completely unexpected direction. This made the imminent fight against Devimon all the more interesting.

With the DigiDestined now able to bring each of their partners to the Ultimate level (and Tai and Matt have recently unlocked new upgrades to this form in the latest string of episodes), fans were curious as to what kind of threat Devimon would be posing as he's technically a Champion level Digimon. Looking at the next episode preview, however, reveals that this new Devimon is certainly hiding much stronger abilities than expected.

Digimon Adventure: ep. 23 "The Messenger of Darkness, Devimon" The Digimon castle collapses, and Taichi and Yamato fight against the most wicked enemy, Devimon. However, as Devimon's attacks are unpredictable, they have a hard time dealing any damage to him... pic.twitter.com/cg3t6UVfHr — Wikimon (@Wikimon_news) November 1, 2020

Episode 23 of Digimon Adventure's new series is titled "The Messenger of Darkness, Devimon" and the synopsis for the episode (as spotted by @Wikimon_news on Twitter) begins by teasing the struggle Tai and Matt will be up against with Devimon, "The Digimon castle collapses, and Taichi and Yamato fight against the most wicked enemy, Devimon. However, as Devimon's attacks are unpredictable, they have a hard time dealing any damage to him..."

They won't be the only ones in a struggle, however, as Izzy and the other DigiDestined in the real world are trying to put a stop to another real world disaster, "At that moment, Koshiro and the others, who are desperately trying to stop the tanker from going out of control, find out the astonishing truth. The chaos in the Digital Space caused by the tanker going out of control is giving unlimited power to Devimon..."

With the other fight apparently fueling Devimon with more power, it seems the next episode will be throwing some major twists to the Devimon fight as Tai, Matt, and Takeru do their best to survive.