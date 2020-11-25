Digimon Adventure Promo Teases Terrifying Ocean Battle

✖

Digimon Adventure's next episode promo is teasing a terrifying ocean battle. The battle with Devimon came to an end, and with it was the start of a brand new arc as Tai, Matt and Takeru figured out that the dark continent they were on was actually a floating island in the sky. The newest episode of the series saw them dealing with the immediate fallout of this as they found themselves crashing down toward the ocean. They managed to save themselves from disaster thanks to some quick thinking and a save from a returning Leomon, but it seems their troubles are far from over if the next episode preview is anything to go by.

Episode 26 of Digimon Adventure is titled "Break Through the Sea Monster Barricade," and the synopsis (as spotted by @Wikimon_news on Twitter) begins as such, "Taichi and co. fall from Cloud Continent and arrive in a new region. As they go through the ocean, they see a wild Seadramon devour a wild Ebidramon, take in its data, and evolve into [MegaSeadramon] before their eyes." You can check out the promo for it below:

The synopsis continues as such, "They are shocked by this dog-eat-dog world, where the strong Digimon prey upon the weak. [MegaSeadramon] attacks Taichi and co. in order to eat them too! Meanwhile, Koshiro [Izzy in the English language version of the classic series] and the others, who are facing ships going out of control in the Real World, begin a strategy to stop them from going haywire without defeating any of the Zurumon."

But the most interesting part of the synopsis, however, is that it teases Tai's younger sister Hikari (known as Kari in the classic series' English language release) will be playing a bigger role after she appeared toward the end of Episode 25, "Taichi's younger sister, Hikari, is watching them closely..."With the fight against Devimon finally bringing T.K. into the fold, it seems the eighth member of the DigiDestined will be joining the crew soon!

What do you think? What are you hoping to see in Digimon Adventure's next episode? What do you want to see out of the next big arc? What do you think of the new series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!