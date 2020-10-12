Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna Introduces New Digivice

✖

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna celebrated the Digimon franchise's 20th Anniversary by bringing the story of the eight original DigiDestined to an end, and with it introduced a new kind of Digivice. Ever since the second season of the series, fans have seen the franchise introduce new Digivices with each new generation of the series. The original DigiDestined cast carried around the standard devices even through their return adventures in Digimon Adventure 02 and Digimon Adventure tri., but that's all changed with their final adventure in Last Evolution Kizuna which sees a new device based on their smartphones.

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna opens with a fight between Tai, Matt, and a few of the DigiDestined against a Digimon that breaks into the real world, and it's here that we see the new Digivices in action that combine the power of the Digivices with their smart phones. It's a neat way to advance the world of the series considering these DigiDestined have been fighting for a long time.

This new Digivice and opening fight suggest that the DigiDestined have continued to fight for nearly their entire lives thus far. This is a way to adapt the Digivice power to the increasing demand of their daily lives as they still have access to their older devices but can use their power in this new way (as presumably put together by Izzy).

Unfortunately, this is also tied into the central conflict of the film. Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna is a film about how the original DigiDestined are coping with the fact that they are all growing up, and this new kind of Digivice is a subtle hint at how much has changed since we had last seen them in action.

As the DigiDestined battle the idea that they are getting older (and thus so busy that they need to have their Digivice accessible at the same time as their emails), there is a melancholy over the film toward the fact that like all things, the DigiDestined partnerships come to an end when these children grow up.

So while this new Digivice is a small detail, it says quite a lot with a little.