Digimon Adventure: Beyond Anime Shares Closer Look at Adult DigiDestined Designs

Digimon Adventure is now in the midst of celebrating its 25th anniversary, and the anime has shared a closer look at its now adult DigiDestined designs. Digimon kicked off its 25th anniversary celebration with the announcement of some special projects that were going to be in the works to commemorate the occasion. As seen with previous anniversary celebrations, part of Digimon‘s plan is to once again bring back the original DigiDestined for a new adventure. But unlike the other celebrations, this time around it’s going to be a little different how it all works out in terms of the scope.

Digimon Adventure: Beyond is a brand new anime project now in the works for Digimon‘s 25th anniversary, and it’s going to be a special music video experience bringing back Tai and Matt once more after the events of Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna. Because while the movie seemed like it would really be the end of their journeys, this new music video will be making the duo even much older than they were then. Showing off a new look at their new adult designs, you can check out a special preview of Tai and Matt from Digimon Adventure: Beyond as spotted by @WithTheWill on X.

We have Digimon Adventure Beyond color character art, the logo, & color product image from a Cassette Project update.



What Is Digimon Adventure: Beyond Exactly?

Hiroyuki Kakudo returns from the original first two seasons of the Digimon Adventure anime to direct Digimon Adventure: Beyond, a special music video project that will be making its debut during Digimon Con 2025 later this March. Taking place after the events of Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning (which is set after Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna), Tai and Matt will be reunited with Agumon and Gabumon once more. But this time they’re going to be a lot older than seen in the movie which was originally going to be their final adventure before this new project.

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna was a special feature film that was meant to revisit the original DigiDestined one last time as adults leaving their pasts behind, and fans even got to see a new take on this original crew with the Digimon Adventure: reboot series back in 2020. But now there’s going to be another special celebration of this original crew that fans are still saying goodbye to after all this time. So it’s best to celebrate Tai and Matt for as long as they will still be around.

What’s After Digimon’s 20th Anniversary?

As for what the future holds for this franchise, former Digimon producer Hiromi Seki teased in a previous interview with Crunchyroll that a new anime team is coming up with what to do next, “We have a new generation of producers coming in and we’ve passed the baton to them. So she will be leading a newly formed Digimon Adventure team and they’ll be coming up with new ideas.” In fact the franchise will continue to evolve, “…I think Digimon will continue to evolve from here,” Seki continued.

“The new team lead by a new producer will think about what the next generation of Digimon should be, so I hope that you continue to root for and support Digimon,” Seki concluded. It’s yet to be revealed exactly what kind of future is still ahead for the Digimon anime franchise, but it’s likely going to be a bright one as the franchise is not showing any signs of slowing down in the near future. Things are only going to be getting bigger from here on out.