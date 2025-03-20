Digimon x Godzilla Collab Shows Off Wild New Fusions

Play video

Digimon Con 2025 has revealed more about the Digimon and Godzilla collaboration teased by Bandai in 2024. The cross-over is part of the ongoing celebration for Godzilla’s 70th anniversary, commemorating seven decades of Kaiju rampage and destruction. The previous teaser for the collaboration only featured an image of a WarGreymon fusion with Godzilla. Digimon Con has unveiled more wild Digimon fusions with Toho’s most famous giant monsters. The lore behind the new fusions is that the Digimon are affected by G-Cells, radiated cells that come directly from Godzilla himself. The G-Cells transformed WarGreymon into G-Eroded Wargreymon, a new Wargreymon variant that is half Godzilla.

Besides G-Eroded Wargreymon, other new hybrid Digimon include MetalGreymon G-Erosion Mode, SkullGreymon G-Erosion Mode, and Machinedramon MFS-3 Mode. Whereas most of the Greymon fusions are based on different versions of Godzilla, the Machinedramon MFS-3 Mode is based on Mechagodzilla from Godzilla SOS. All the new Godzilla and Digimon fusion monsters will be available on the new Digimon x Godzilla virtual pets Digivice toys. The devices will come in two variants, one in color and one without. Pressing and holding onto certain buttons on the V-Pets will play Godzilla music, including the iconic main theme. The virtual pets will also incorporate the other Toho monsters, including Mothra, Rodan, SpaceGodzilla, Destroyah, Ghidorah, MechaGodzilla, and Hedorah.

Where Can You Purchase Digimon x Godzilla Virtual Pets?

The Digimon Con stream revealed that fans can purchase the new Digimon x Godzilla devices on Premium Bandai. Pre-orders for the toy became available after the end of the stream. Bandai will accept pre-orders until April 21st, 2025, and the products will be shipped to consumers at a later date. The virtual pet toys are priced at 7,700 yen, which is the equivalent of 51.81 USD. There is a US website for Premium Bandai, but the product isn’t available yet at the time of this writing.

Other Digimon Products Revealed at Digimon Con

Beyond the Digimon x Godzilla V-Pets, Digimon Con 2025 also revealed new figures based on the Digimon and Godzilla fusions. The event had a chibi statue of the MetalGreymon G-Erosion Mode displayed during the live stream, with images of other Greymon-infused G-Cells figures shown in pre-production. Digimon Con also shared new information on the TCG, including new card packs and decks to celebrate the same-day global launch of the brand. The event also revealed the fully working V-Pet of the D-3 Digivice from Digimon Adventure 02. The D-3 is meant to be an enhanced replica of the original D-3 V-Pet released in the early 2000s with updated visuals and new audio.

Premium Bandai is taking pre-orders for the Digimon Card Game Tamer’s Evolution Box – Rise of Digimon. The prodigious collector’s items come with a pristine box to house all your cards, four dice, two sets of high-quality card sleeves, and reprints of twelve cards with new artwork. The sleeves and box are themed around Omnimon, Digimon‘s most popular and iconic character. While the Evolution Box is undeniably nice-looking, it comes at a hefty 200-dollar price tag on the Premium Bandai USA webpage.

