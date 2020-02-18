Digimon: Last Evolution Kizuna Promo Unveils Surprising New Forms

Digimon Adventure may soon be launching a whole new rebooted TV anime series later this Spring, but before the franchise gets a whole new spin, the original take on the DigiDestined will be rounding out its story with one last adventure, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna. This feature film will be ending the story beginning with the original incarnation of the anime series, continuing through Digimon Adventure tri, and will presumably be providing a different ending for the chosen children than previously seen at the end of the anime’s second season.

There’s no better example of just how different things will be this time around than the newest promo for the film as Last Evolution Kizuna will be providing a “last evolution” to Agumon and Gabumon with a human-like form that is much different than any of the other Digivolutions we have seen in the anime’s past.

Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna is currently scheduled for a release February 21st in Japan, so it’s no wonder that this TV spot for the film features a shot that is most likely from the film’s climactic final battle. This seems to be a variation of Agumon and Gabumon’s Mega forms, but this human warrior like nature is also reminiscent of the Legendary Warrior spirits the DigiDestined transformed into during Digimon Frontier.

Regardless of how these final forms come about, we’ll all know more soon. Fathom Events will be bringing the new film to the United States on March 25th, so fans in the West will get the chance to see what’s really going on here soon.

They officially describe the film as such, “Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna takes place five years after the events of Digimon Adventure tri, the six-part film series released in 2015. Now on the cusp of adulthood, Tai and his DigiDestined friends discover that with age their bonds with each of their Digimon will ultimately break. How does it end for Tai, Agumon and the others?”

