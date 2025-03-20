A Fan-Favorite Disney Character May Finally Get a Disney+ Series

Figment the Dragon is getting closer to having his very own Disney+ series. Out of all the characters in the vast Disney catalog, Figment is probably the only one who hasn’t had an extended spotlight, whether that be via a feature film or animated series. Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and other popular characters can be found on all sorts of Disney merchandise, but where are products featuring Figment? These are the questions Disney CEO Bob Iger has heard time after time, to the point that he’s considering greenlighting a future Figment the Dragon project at Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company held its annual shareholder meeting today, where Disney CEO Bob Iger was asked if Figment the Dragon would ever get a series or movie. “This is my 24th year. 18th as CEO, and I think the question about Figment has been asked about 15 times,” Iger said. “We know that he’s popular with shareholders, the fact that they ask questions about him all the time. But we also know that he’s popular at EPCOT where you can meet him and journey into imagination. I’ll tell you why — I’ve been asked this so many times that I am going to ask our creative teams to consider making some form of series or short-form videos of Figment. Because obviously, he’s more popular than just a walk-around character in our parks and resorts.”

Disney CEO announces plans for Figment the Dragon Disney+ project

Created by Tony Baxter and Steve Kirk, Figment the Dragon is a small purple dragon featured at Disney’s Epcot theme park. As his name suggests, Figment has a vivid imagination, which is put on display at the Journey into Imagination with Figment attraction at Epcot’s Imagination! pavilion. There were a couple of Figment short films in the ’80s, but aside from a Marvel comics series in 2014 and cameo appearances in Toy Story 4 and Inside Out, Figment has been relegated to the theme parks. According to Iger, all of that is about to change due to Figment’s overwhelming popularity.

A 2022 report stated Disney was developing a feature film starring Figment the Dragon with Detective Pikachu‘s Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit writing and Seth Rogen’s Point Grey producing. There haven’t been any updates since that initial report, so there is no way of knowing what the movie’s status is. However, you would think that Bob Iger would be aware of a Figment film and would have mentioned it at the shareholder meeting when the question came up.

Disney and Pixar did announce that Coco 2 is happening, with the movie confirmed for a 2029 release date. This would place the sequel 12 years after the first Coco strummed up $814 million over the Thanksgiving holiday back in 2017.

“While the film is just in the initial stages,” Iger said during the shareholder meeting call, “we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure. And we can’t wait to share more soon.” Pixar also unveiled the title treatment for Coco 2, which reunites the team behind the original film, including Oscar-winning director Lee Unkrich (Coco, Toy Story 3) and returning co-director Adrian Molina, who also serves as part of the senior creative team at Pixar. Oscar-winning producer Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4, Inside Out 2) is the producer.

