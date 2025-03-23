Disney Twisted-Wonderland Anime Shares First Trailer: Watch

Play video

Disney Twisted-Wonderland is one of the many franchises getting ready to make its anime debut later this Fall, and fans have gotten the best look at the new series yet with its first trailer. Disney Twisted-Wonderland has been a fairly successful mobile game in Japan as it takes the classic Villains roster and reimagines them as young students making their way through a mysterious magical academy. Disney is finally bringing the franchise to TV screens, and it’s going to do so in a rather grand fashion with three full seasons of the anime planned before it even premieres its very first episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation will be making its debut later this Fall, and is planning to release three full seasons for three arcs of the original mobile game and manga releases. The first season will be tackling the “Episode of Heartslabyul” arc, and has dropped its first trailer during the AnimeJapan 2025 weekend to help celebrate. This is the first full look at the new anime in motion since it was first announced to be in the works, and you can check it out in the video above.

Disney

What Is Disney Twisted-Wonderland?

Announced during the AnimeJapan 2025 weekend, Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation will feature the opening theme titled “Piece of my world” as performed by Night Ravens. It was also revealed that Yohei Azanami will be joining the anime’s voice cast as Yuken Enma, the protagonist of the anime’s first season who is a normal high school student that ends up whisked away to this mysterious magical academy. Takumi Ozama will also be returning from the original mobile games to compose the music for the new anime as well (which will also be including new tracks for the series as teased by some of what can be heard in the trailer).

Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation is currently scheduled to premiere some time this October in Japan as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this publication. As for its international release plans, it will be launching in Disney+ overseas but will likely release with Hulu in the United States when it hits. But it’s yet to be confirmed as of the time of this publication. This will also be the first “Episode of Heartslabyul” arc of a planned three season run.

Disney

What to Know for Disney Twisted-Wonderland Anime

Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation will then continue with “Episode of Savanaclaw” in Season 2, and then follow it up with “Episode of Octavinelle” in Season 3, but release windows for those follow up seasons have yet to be announced. The series will be directed by Takahiro Natori and Shin Katagai for Yumeta Company and Graphinica. Yoichi Kato will be writing the scripts, Hanaka Nakano and Akane Sato will be handling the character designs, and Black Butler series creator Yana Toboso is credited with the original game’s designs and concept.

Previously announced members of the voice cast include Natsuki Hanae as Riddle Rosehearts, Seiichiro Yamashita as Ace Trappola, Chiaki Kobayashi as Deuce Space, Ryota Suzuki as Trey Clover, Tatsuyuki Kobyashi as Cater Diamond, Mitsuru Miyamoto as Dire Crowley, and Noriaki Sugiyama as Grim. With there still being quite a lot of time before this new series makes its debut this Fall, there will be even more developments in the coming months.

How are you liking the look of Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Animation so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!