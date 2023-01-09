Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Episode Count Revealed

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is back and toying with fans all over again with the new airing Season 2 of the series as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series is celebrating by revealing how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! The anime taking on Nanashi's original manga series was a pretty sizable success among fans when it debuted a couple of years ago, so the fact that a second season was in the works was pretty much a no-brainer. With the anime back in action, Season 2 is already looking to be just as fun.

As the season kicks into high gear with its next episode on, Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagataro 2nd Attack has revealed that the new season will be running for 12 episodes according to the Blu-ray and DVD listings on the series' official website. Split over four different volumes for the anime's release overseas, this new season has been confirmed to run for a single cour much like the first season of the series. So fans can enjoy the ride this Winter!

How to Watch Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2

If you wanted to check out the anime for yourself and see why it's been such a hit with fans thus far, you can now find Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. You can catch up with the first season there as well, and they tease the anime as such:

"'A girl in a lower grade just made me cry!' One day, Senpai visits the library after school and becomes the target of a super sadistic junior! The name of the girl who teases, torments, and tantalizes Senpai is 'Nagatoro!' She's annoying yet adorable. It's painful, but you still want to be by her side. This is a story about an extremely sadistic and temperamental girl and you'll feel something awaken inside of you."

Is this enough episodes for Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro's second season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!