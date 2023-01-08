Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Releases Opening, Ending: Watch

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is one of the many franchises that have returned this year with new episodes as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and it's celebrating the release of Season 2 of the anime with a new set of opening and ending theme sequences! Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro made some big waves with fans when it premiered back in 2021, so it was no surprise to find out that the series would be getting a second season. After another year or so of waiting, the second season is finally up and running.

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack is now airing its new episodes as part of the new wave of Winter 2023 anime, and it has kicked things off with a new opening theme titled "LOVE CRAZY" as performed by Nagatoro's voice actress, Sumire Uesaka, and you can check it out in the video above. The ending theme is titled "MY SADISTIC ADOLESCENCE" as is performed by Uesaka together with fellow cast members Mikako Komatsu, Aina Suzuki, and Shiori Izawa. You can check it out below:

How to Watch Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack is now airing its new episodes in Japan, and Crunchyroll is exclusively streaming the new episodes for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. You can catch up with the first season's episodes there as well, and as for what to expect from the new season, Crunchyroll teases Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro as such:

"'A girl in a lower grade just made me cry!' One day, Senpai visits the library after school and becomes the target of a super sadistic junior! The name of the girl who teases, torments, and tantalizes Senpai is 'Nagatoro!' She's annoying yet adorable. It's painful, but you still want to be by her side. This is a story about an extremely sadistic and temperamental girl and you'll feel something awaken inside of you."

How do you like Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro's new opening and ending themes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!