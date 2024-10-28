Dragon Ball Teams Up Gohan Black with Goku Black in Epic New Mod: Watch

The canon behind Dragon Ball is wild. Truly, we have seen the series go the distance for Son Goku, and it happens in ways we never see coming. As of late, the franchise has been left reeling over Gohan Black as the Saiyan made their debut in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. And thanks to an epic mod, we can now see how Gohan Black and Goku Black would work together.

Spoiler alert! The father-son duo work together pretty perfectly. This modded tag-team proves Goku can fight with anybody but he’s got a special spot in his heart for Gohan. Kids, you know?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Goku Black and Gohan Black Are Teaming Up

As you can see below, a new Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero mod has surfaced, and it brings Gohan Black together with Goku Black. The duo are seen fighting PVP in a viral clip, and Gohan Black is given an assist by his son. Rather than crafting a combo Kamehameha, the Dragon Ball duo make a joint ki blast, and the Black tag-team does serious damage with the blow.

The new mod has gained serious traction with fans online, and can you blame the buzz? Gohan Black left the Dragon Ball fandom in arms when they appeared in a What-If section of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero. Fans have already found ways to mod the fighter into the game, and of course, they are eager to test his power level. After all, Gohan is one of the most powerful characters in the series, so imagine what he could do with a backstory similar to Goku Black?

this is so cool pic.twitter.com/d91EV8FSwc — cherie (@cherieanims) October 28, 2024

Honestly, the damage is hard to imagine. Gohan and his potential are only held back by his gentle demeanor. If the academic was challenged for real, Gohan would throw some intense punches, and that is all true without Zamasu’s influence.

Will Gohan Black Ever Become Canon?

Given the popularity of Gohan Black, it is no surprise to see fans begging for more of the character. The fighter looks just as cool as Goku Black, but there is more to the fighter than that. Goku can act dim at times, but when it comes to battle, the Saiyan can be rather savage. This kind of aggression has never suited Gohan, but that is not the case with Gohan Black. The alternate-universe villain is as cold as they get, so you can see why the fandom is in a frenzy.

Netizens are desperate for Gohan Black to take on the canon and honestly? It could happen. Dragon Ball is not afraid to mess with its timelines, after all. From the Android saga to Cell and Future Trunks, we have seen timelines get erased entirely in Dragon Ball. Capsule Corporation has the technology to explore time, and in Goku Black’s case, we visited mirror universes. If there is a universe where Goku’s body was taken over by Zamasu, then there is one where Gohan Black was created. Now that we have had a taste of the fighter, fans want more, so it is up to Dragon Ball to make Gohan Black a canon contender.

Sadly, this canon shift does not seem likely. Gohan Black could very easily be made canon, but Dragon Ball has its own priorities these days. While Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero gears up for its first DLC drop, the anime has its own mission. Dragon Ball Daima has made its premiere, and the new show is already a hit. Filled with lore drops and impressive animation, Dragon Ball Daima is the show Dragon Ball GT wishes it was. But once this anime run is done, maybe we can revisit Gohan Black?

What do you make of Gohan Black? Do you think the fighter has potential? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

